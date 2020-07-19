PHILSTAR VIDEOS
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Poe wants electronic governance institutionalized
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Grace Poe is pushing for a measure that would mandate the institutionalization of electronic governance for swift response concerns of citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 1683 or the proposed E-Government Act of 2020 seeks to enable every citizen to easily file and receive his personal claims or loans or business-related requirements via a smoothly intertwined online government system.

“Our people should soon be able to avail of government help and services without having to wait in queues and in peril at various agencies,” said Poe.

“It is only proper to be assured of the transparency and efficiency of a government that is just a click away from its citizens,” said Poe, adding that with services of agencies accessible from one’s own home, senior citizens and pregnant women, for example, will no longer have to endure bureaucratic layers for their needs.

At the same time, Poe acknowledged that the Philippines still needs to improve its connectivity infrastructure to be able to carry out this mandate.

“Now is the best time to ramp up initiatives to give Filipinos fast and reliable internet connection to truly enable them to shift to online transactions with national agencies and local government units,” stressed Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services.

Under Poe’s bill, interoperability or the capacity of government to operate online in a standardized manner shall be implemented.

“The government should be able to address queries and concerns interactively through capable online staff supporting an extensive, up-to-date list of FAQs (frequently asked questions and answers),” Poe said.

