Stimulus bills ready; special session still under study

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed stimulus package intended to revive the pandemic-battered economy has been completed but the executive branch is still studying whether to ask Congress to hold special sessions to pass the measure, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that Congress would start a new regular session soon.

"On the matter of special sessions, the opening (of the regular session) will happen soon so we'll see what will happen. What is important is the legislative and the executive branch have agreed on the extension of emergency powers and the stimulus package, which has been completed, according to the latest news I heard," Roque said at a press briefing.



"The calling of special sessions is still being studied because the opening of the regular session of Congress is approaching," he added.

Last week, Roque said Malacañang would ask Congress to hold special sessions to pass the bill extending President Rodrigo Duterte's emergency powers to respond to the pandemic and allocating funds to a stimulus package.

The 'Bayanihan' Law, which provided Duterte additional powers to fight the coronavirus disease 2019, expired last June 25. Roque previously said the government can afford to allot P140 billion for a stimulus package as it faces decreasing tax revenues because of lockdown restrictions.

Congress will start a new regular session on July 27.