2,099 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 46,333

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines clocked 2,099 new cases across the archipelago Monday, taking the country’s tally to 46,333, the Department of Health said.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of additional cases breached the 2,000-level.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1,258 were classified “fresh” or were detected in the last three days. The other 841 were “late” cases or were part of the department’s backlog.

The day before, the Philippines registered 2,434 COVID-19 cases—the biggest daily spike since the first case was detected in the country in late January.

The DOH attributed the surge in cases to “increased contact among the population” as the government further eased community quarantine measures nationwide to revitalize the country’s economy bruised by months-long lockdowns.

Two hundred forty-three additional recoveries were also reported. This pushed the total number of patients who have survived the disease to 12,185.

But six more people died from the severe respiratory disease, raising the country’s virus death toll to 1,303.

Researchers projected the Philippines may see 60,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of the month if current trends continue.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Cebu City in Central Visayas will remain under the strictest enhanced community quarantine, while Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine at least until the end of the month.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 533,000 people out of the over 11.4 million people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.