FDA warns public vs non-prescribed use of steroid dexamethasone

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration warned the public against purchase and use of widely-available steroid dexamethasone—hailed as a breakthrough to help reduce deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—without a doctor’s prescription.
In an advisory Friday, the FDA stressed that dexamethasone is a prescription drug and should be strictly used under the supervision of a licensed physician.
“The drug should be only dispensed by licensed establishments to patients with valid prescription. The sale of unregistered dexamethasone or sale of the drug without valid prescription or through online platforms is strictly prohibited,” it said.
A team of researchers from the University of Oxford said preliminary results of a study showed that dexamethasone—which is normally used to treat allergic reactions as well as rheumatoid arthritis—had reduced deaths among the seriously ill COVID-19 patients by a third.
The FDA warned that misuse or unsupervised use of the drug may lead to impairment of the body’s ability to fight infections, gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcers, electrolyte imbalance, osteoporosis and muscle weakness.
It added that prolonged use of dexamethasone may cause suppression of growth among infants and children as well as obesity. It may also result in hypotension, shock and coma, if stopped abruptly.
The Department of Health earlier cautioned the public against the unregulated use of dexamethasone. DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said experts have yet to validate the findings of University of Oxford researchers.
“People might think that this is the magic pill for COVID-19. It is not,” she said Wednesday.
Currently, there are no treatments and vaccines approved for COVID-19.
The new coronavirus has so far infected 28,459 people in the Philippines, with 1,130 deaths.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Th Department of Health on Friday reports 661 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 28,459.
The health department also records 288 new recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients to 7,738.
Meanwhile, 14 new deaths were confrimed, raising the death toll to 1,130.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 450,386 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Thursday.
At least 8,410,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,866,200 are considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
Travel restrictions were placed on nearly half a million people near Beijing on Thursday as authorities rushed to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus with a mass test-and-trace effort and lockdowns in parts of the Chinese capital.
Another 21 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, taking the total to 158 since a fresh cluster was detected last week after months of no confirmed local transmissions.
One case was also recorded in the neighbouring city of Tianjin and two more in Hebei province — which surrounds Beijing — prompting travel restrictions on Anxin county, home to nearly half a million people, banning most traffic going in and out of the area. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 562 new cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 27,799.
There are 270 new recoveries and nine new deaths.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 445,213 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Wednesday.
At least 8,269,170 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,785,500 are considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending