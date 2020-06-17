Lopez family retained ABS-CBN ownership despite sequestration order — Enrile

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the state takeover of ABS-CBN Corp. assets with the declaration of Martial Law in 1972, the ownership of ABS-CBN actually stayed with Lopezes, former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile said on Wednesday.

According to Enrile, who served as National Defense Minister at the time and carried out the sequestration order on media, the title to the company was not actually transferred to the government when the order was served.

“ABS-CBN was never transferred to the government. They remained with the Lopezes," Enrile said at the joint hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

“In 1986, to be exact it was February 26, I, as Secretary of National Defense and sequestrator of ABS-CBN and all the other television, radio and communication facilities in the country, issued an order to lift the sequestration of ABS-CBN,” he added.

At the previous hearing, Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan) moved to invite Enrile, who he said would have first-hand knowledge of the acquisition of ABS-CBN after Martial Law.

Earlier, Enrile said that the magnitude of the killings and human rights violations committed over the Marcos regime were “debatable” and that the countless warrantless arrests made then were justified.

Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) said on Tuesday evening that ABS-CBN Corp. was "winning" its House franchise hearings, tallying a score at 3-0 so far. — Franco Luna with reports from The STAR/Edu Punay

This is a developing story and will be updated.