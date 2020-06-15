PHILSTAR VIDEOS
President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 27, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Local governments ask IATF to adjust quarantine levels — Palace
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said some local governments have appealed for their quarantine status to be lowered.

At Monday's Palace briefing, Roque said the following areas under general community quarantine have asked to be put under modified general community quarantine:

  • Angeles City
  • Dagupan City
  • Cavite
  • Cebu
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales
  • and the Davao Region

The provinces of Quezon, Abra, Apayao and Lanao del Sur and the Caraga region have meanwhile asked for the “higher classification” of general community quarantine, Roque said. 

On the other hand, Cebu City asked to revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) over the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) it is currently under. 

Metro Manila is currently under GCQ, and it is unclear whether it will stay under this classification, revert to MECQ or graduate to MGCQ. 

Under MGCQ, restrictions on public gatherings would be relaxed and more industries allowed to resume operations. However, venues of mass gatherings may only be filled to half of their capacities and business establishments are still required to observe physical distancing and health protocols.

Roque said that the IATF is currently discussing these appeals. He added that President Rodrigo Duterte would announce the IATF’s recommendations along with his final decision on Monday night.

There are currently 25,930 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 1088 in the Philippines. 

