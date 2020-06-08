Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 22,000, deaths at 1,011

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines passed 22,000 Monday, a week after Metro Manila and other areas at high risk of virus transmission shifted to more relaxed community quarantine.

The Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 22,474. Of the additional cases, 331 were classified as newly-validated, while 248 were part of the agency’s backlog.

The number of patients who have survived the viral disease climbed to 4,637 with the recovery of 107 more.

The fatality count also rose to 1,011 after eight patients succumbed to the disease.

As of June 5, the DOH recorded 15,905 active cases, with 95% of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms.

Some 395,221 have been tested for coronavirus in the country as of June 6. The DOH said it would expand testing to include certain asymptomatic subgroups.

Nearly seven million COVID-19 infections have been registered since the pathogen emerged in China late last year, with over 401,933 deaths.

