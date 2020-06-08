COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A barber (R) cuts the hair of a customer at a barbershop as it reopened after closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Quezon City, Manila on June 7, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 22,000, deaths at 1,011
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines passed 22,000 Monday, a week after Metro Manila and other areas at high risk of virus transmission shifted to more relaxed community quarantine.

The Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 22,474. Of the additional cases, 331 were classified as newly-validated, while 248 were part of the agency’s backlog.

The number of patients who have survived the viral disease climbed to 4,637 with the recovery of 107 more.

The fatality count also rose to 1,011 after eight patients succumbed to the disease.

As of June 5, the DOH recorded 15,905 active cases, with 95% of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms.

Some 395,221 have been tested for coronavirus in the country as of June 6. The DOH said it would expand testing to include certain asymptomatic subgroups.

Nearly seven million COVID-19 infections have been registered since the pathogen emerged in China late last year, with over 401,933 deaths.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace firm on public transport ban
17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday stood firm on its decision to continue banning certain modes of public transportation as a precautionary...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
10 hours ago
Headlines
Lacson hits ‘disinformation’ on anti-terror bill
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday hit what he said were attempts at disinformation on the anti-terrorism bill that he stressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: Bicycle registration a ‘racket’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The mandatory registration of bicycles is a “racket” of officials interested in making money, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 58 minutes ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace to fake Facebook account makers: Find something better to do
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said creating fake accounts is prohibited under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Actually, the government acknowledges poverty and injustice fuel conflict
2 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III may believe otherwise, but addressing social issues like poverty is part of addressing...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Hontiveros calls for policy on territory, heritage issues surrounding West Philippine Sea
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"It is clear that we have a lot that we must, and can, do. Enough of feigning ignorance, inaction, and lying. We can lose...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DepEd : No face-to-face classes until COVID-19 vaccine is available
4 hours ago
The DepEd would implement alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with