COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa inside the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
The STAR/Kriszjohn Rosales
Ruling on cyber libel case vs Rappler's Ressa out on June 15
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court is set to issue its ruling on the government’s cyber libel case against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa on June 15.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa set the promulgation on the morning of June 15, after more than two months of delay.

The ruling was originally set to be promulgated on April 3, but was postponed as courts drastically reduced operations to restrict movement and minimize risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The original date of promulgation means the presiding judge would issue the ruling eight months since the trial started in July 2019.

Ressa's co-accused in the case is Reynaldo Santos, a former Rappler researcher.

The case

The case emanated from a complaint filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng assailing an article the online news site first published in May 2012 or four months before the cybercrime law was instituted.

But the Department of Justice cited the “multiple publication rule”—noting that the story was updated on Feb. 19, 2014—and indicted Rappler, Ressa and Santos on cyber libel charges.

Ressa and Santos, however, argued that there was no substantial change made in the article when it was updated in 2014, but the court said that their argument is “evidentiary in nature which the defense should prove during trial.”

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation served the warrant of arrest on Ressa at the Rappler office on February 13, 2019.

Her camp tried to post bail at a night court, but failed to do so. Ressa spent a night in NBI detention and posted a bail bond of P100,000 before the Manila court the following day.

Ressa and Rappler are embroiled in a string of legal suits, which includes tax evasion charges.

In October 2019, the Pasig Regional Trial Court ordered a re-investigation into charges of violations of the Securities and Regulations Code against Rappler’s board. The court also suspended proceedings on Anti-Dummy charges filed against them.

CYBERCRIME PREVENTION ACT CYBERLIBEL MARIA RESSA RAPPLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CAB to airlines: Cancel domestic flights
By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The Civil Aeronautics Board has advised airline companies to cancel the resumption of their flights starting today.
Headlines
fbfb
UN agencies call for closure of drug detention centers amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
"Among the groups particularly at risk of contracting the virus are people in compulsory drug detention and rehabilitation...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
12 hours ago
Headlines
Familiar transportation woes as Metro Manila lurches to 'new normal'
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
During the chief executive's public address on Thursday, Tugade also said that the public should "not expect 100% operations"...
Headlines
fbfb
Three candidates to top Coast Guard post named
8 hours ago
Admiral Joel Garcia, Philippine Coast Guard commandant, retired on Monday after 35 years of service.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
ABS-CBN addresses supposed 50-year franchise 'limit', other allegations at House hearing
43 minutes ago
Embattled media giant ABS-CBN refuted accusations of violations against the Constitution at the House of Representatives hearing...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte urges House to fast-track passage of 'Anti-Terror Bill'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Duterte said immediate enactment of the bill is necessary "to address the urgent need to strengthen the law on anti-terrorism."...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP unveils plan as Metro Manila shifts to GCQ
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Monday unveiled a plan to be implemented in all of its offices as Metro Manila shifts to...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases hit 18,638 as Philippines eases virus lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Metro Manila—home to more than 12 million people and the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak—transitioned...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Make online hearings the 'general rule,' IBP urges Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Courts on Monday resumed full operations, including the conduct of "in-court" trials, following the easing of health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with