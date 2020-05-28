COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
In this May 8, 2020 photo, Taguig City uses the Lakeshore Activity Center as an isolation center and a drive thru testing areas for the city's residents.
IATF recommends GCQ in Metro Manila starting June 1
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Diseases (IATF) on Wednesday night recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that Metro Manila be placed under a less stringent general community quarantine (GCQ). 

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed this in an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source" on Thursday. 

"For Metro Manila, our recommendation is that it undergoes general community quarantine, except for high risk barangays, the so-called critical zones, which will stay under total lockdown," Secretary Año said in Filipino. He added that barangays with more than two COVID-19 cases within seven days will be considered high-risk. 

Año said the final decision still lies with Duterte who will meet with the IATF and his Cabinet tonight.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier announced that Duterte will announce his decision Thursday night in a televised address

IATF special adviser Tony Leachon today in a radio interview with radio dzBB also confirmed the recommended shift to GCQ in both Metro Manila and Davao. He added that Cebu City would remain under modified enhanced community quarantine as it is considered the second epicenter of the COVID-19 virus. 

Metro Manila mayors on Tuesday night voted unanimously to graduate the region from modified enhanced community quarantine to GCQ.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who also chairs the Metro Manila Council, previously said that the mayors preferred a shift to GCQ to alleviate the economic effects of the COVID-induced quarantine. 

Under GCQ, several non-essential industries will be allowed to reopen. Public transport will also be allowed to resume operations at a reduced capacity to ensure proper social distancing. 

There are currently 15,049 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 904 in the country. The World Health Organization also recently sounded the alarm over the slow contact tracing being conducted by the government.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 28, 2020 - 9:47am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

May 28, 2020 - 9:47am

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommends that Metro Manila be placed under general community quarantine from June 1 to 15.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirms that the IATF recommended that the region transition from a strict modified enhanced community quarantine to a more relaxed GCQ as Metro Manila is now seen as a "high-to-moderate-risk area."

"For Metro Manila, ang rekomendasyon ay maging under general community quarantine, except for high-risk barangays," Año says in an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source" Thursday morning.

May 28, 2020 - 9:14am

Metro Manila and Davao will be placed under general community quarantine starting June 1, special adviser to coronavirus task force Tony Leachon says.

In an interview with radio dzBB, Leachon also confirms that Cebu City will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine as it is considered the second epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte will address the nation Thursday night to discuss quarantine measures after May 31.

May 25, 2020 - 10:04am

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon is hoping for a "science-based decision" as Metro Manila and other parts of the country under a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine prepare to shift to the General Community Quarantine.

"The number of cases may not be doubling but it is still increasing. It just breached 14,000 yesterday and another 6,000 who tested positive remain to be validated. They may be silent carriers who unknowingly spread the virus. Where are they?" he says. 

Confirmed cases have been expected to increase as the Philippines builds up its testing capacity. 

May 24, 2020 - 3:40pm

Youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan is calling on parents and students to "dismiss" the resumption of classes by August and September as ordered by the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education, saying not enough people have been tested.

The group points out that the French Education Ministry reported 70 cases of COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren just one week after the gradual reopening of schools. 
Two students in South Korea have also been infected with COVID-19 despite strict safety protocols implemented there, the group says.
  
"Blended learning does not guarantee the health and safety of everyone in the school even if the agencies require only 50% of the class to attend in-person classes at any given time, especially when mass testing has not been fully done yet," says SPARK spokesperson John Lazaro.

May 18, 2020 - 5:17pm

La Trinidad, the capital of Benguet, bore the brunt of COVID-19's impact on tourism and tourism-related businesses in the province.

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda, citing a report submitted by the Local Economic and Investments Promotion Office and the town’s tourism office, estimates their losses will reach at least P100 million.

Souvenir and pasalubong shops and other stores in the town lost a total of between P5 million and P6 million from March to mid-May.

The Strawberry Festival supposedly on the first week of March and the Tourism Week after including other events, which were all cancelled, led to some P5 million in losses.

— The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

 

