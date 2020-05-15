COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows former senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta
Lenlen Oreta, Instagram
Former lawmaker Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away
(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 8:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Maria Teresa Aquino-Oreta has passed away, her son said Friday. 

Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta said his mother passed away late Thursday evening.

“Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta was a public servant who devoted her life to the country and her adopted hometown of Malabon,” the mayor said on a Facebook post.

“She was a loving grandmother, mother and wife and a friend to those lives she touched,” he added.

Aquino-Oreta is the sister of the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

She served as a senator from 1998 to 2004. During the 11th Congress, she chaired the committee on education, arts and culture.

Prior to her Senate stint, she represented the district of Malabon City-Navotas from 1987 to 1998. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

TESSIE AQUINO-ORETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC apologizes to Congress, but defends order vs ABS-CBN
By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has apologized to lawmakers for catching them by surprise when it ordered broadcast...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd releases school calendar
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education has released the updated school calendar that will be used for the upcoming academic year in public...
Headlines
fbfb
Extended work hours eyed in LTO
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
Amid the increasing backlog in the renewal of licenses and car registrations, the Land Transportation Office is planning to...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE mulls reduced workdays in commercial firms
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
To prevent the number of jobless people from increasing further nationwide, the Department of Labor and Employment is promoting...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Business that can't provide rides for employees should stay closed during MECQ
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
"It's a policy decision. We want to restart the economy but not at the expense of having a second wave," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
6 areas in Luzon under Signal No. 3 as ‘Ambo’ crashes into land for sixth time
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Updated) PAGASA said “Ambo” crashed into San Andres town in Quezon at 7:45 a.m. It previously made landfalls...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Ambo causes evacuation ‘nightmare’
By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Powerful Typhoon Ambo made landfall at around 12:15 p.m. yesterday in San Policarpio, Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Country under GCQ except Metro Manila, 2 others
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
The country will be under less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) except for Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Tulong Kapatid aids Quezon City waste management teams
9 hours ago
Tulong Kapatid, the alliance of foundations and companies in the MVP Group, has turned over face shields, grocery packs, food...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
DA seeks P66 billion stimulus package
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has asked Congress for a P66-billion stimulus package that will help the country’s agriculture...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with