Former lawmaker Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Maria Teresa Aquino-Oreta has passed away, her son said Friday.

Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta said his mother passed away late Thursday evening.

“Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta was a public servant who devoted her life to the country and her adopted hometown of Malabon,” the mayor said on a Facebook post.

“She was a loving grandmother, mother and wife and a friend to those lives she touched,” he added.

Aquino-Oreta is the sister of the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

She served as a senator from 1998 to 2004. During the 11th Congress, she chaired the committee on education, arts and culture.

Prior to her Senate stint, she represented the district of Malabon City-Navotas from 1987 to 1998. — Gaea Katreena Cabico