COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken on May 11, 2020 shows a driver installing seat dividers in his passenger jeepney to comply with government-imposed social distancing rules against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH looking into COVID-19 patient data issues
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said it is looking into the findings of experts from the University of the Philippines that “alarming” inconsistencies and errors were found in the agency’s data on coronavirus patients.

In a policy note, the UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team said some of the patients’ sex and age had been modified. There were also cases where the residence of the patients was classified to another city, if not a completely imaginary city.

There was also a case of a patient initially reported dead on April 24 being classified as alive the next day.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the team that handles COVID-19 data has been instructed to investigate the findings of the UP experts.

Vergeire explained that COVID-19 data collection begins at barangays until data about patients reach the national level.

“We get data through these and most of the time through manual. Magkakaroon lang ng automation pero pasa pasa pa rin ng information and somewhere along the way magkakaroon ng ganitong errors,” she said in an interview on One News Tuesday evening.

“We are not denying that. Kung meron man silang nakita, amin pong ico-correct yan,” the Health official added.

The UP team also found that the country has “yet to reconcile differences in numbers between DOH and LGU sources.”

Vergeire said that some LGUs and hospitals fail to complete the task of manually filling up investigation forms that contain information about a suspected carrier.

“So binabalik balikan namin ‘yan. Nag-hire kami ng tao para makumpleto ‘yan. That’s why we also have backlogs in data sheets because of these incomplete information being given to us but we are trying to address that right now,” she said.

Data integrity

The UP team stressed that patient case date is the “keystone” for effective analysis.

“These lapses may seem small relative to the total size of the data contained in our daily updates but they have significant implications on the reliability of our scientific analyses on COVID-19,” the experts said.

Vergeire acknowledged that data play a “very important” role in formulating conclusions but she said that the agency needs to check the extent of the errors in the data systems.

“We have to see how big it is, how significant it is, itong sinasabi na inconsistencies natin para masabi natin na makakaapekto sa conclusions and interpretations,” she said.

The new coronavirus has already infected 11,350 people in the Philippines since the country had its first confirmed case on January 30. Of the number, 2,106 have recovered, while 751 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is modified, enhanced, general quarantine? Here's how to tell the difference
20 hours ago
Here are the differences in protocols in the community quarantine classifications enforced by the government:
Headlines
fbfb
Teacher who offered P50 million for Duterte slay arrested
By Eva Visperas | 11 hours ago
Elements of the National Bureau of Investigation Dagupan District Office have arrested a teacher who offered a P50-million...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City under 'modified' ECQ until May 31
23 hours ago
(3rd update) The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended the extension of the quarantine in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts find alarming errors in DOH patient data
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Experts from the University of the Philippines have discovered “alarming errors” in the data released by the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
It’s modified ECQ for Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna considered “high-risk” for coronavirus disease 2019 infection will remain under...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Some parts of Samar under Signal No. 1 due to 'Ambo'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Heading north northwest at 15 kph, the tropical storm is forecast to further intensify as it approaches the Eastern Visayas-Bicol...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte offers P2 million bounty for capture of NPA leaders
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has offered a P2-million cash reward and change of identity to any individual who can provide information...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Only ECQ areas to get 2nd tranche of cash aid
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Only poor households in areas that will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 31 will benefit from the second...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
‘It’s time to promote cycling culture in Philippines’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
With the restrictions in transportation still in effect in most parts of the Philippines due to the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
SMC swabbing booths to boost testing for barangays, frontliners
11 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. has teamed up with 17 local government units in Metro Manila to put up more testing booths in areas with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with