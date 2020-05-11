COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Edd Gumban
Fewer Pinoys testing positive for COVID
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - May 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have reached 10,794, the Department of Health (DOH) says fewer Filipinos are now testing positive for the infection.

Data from the DOH yesterday showed that COVID positivity ratio in the country has dropped by more than half since the start of the outbreak.

“As of  May 8,  positivity  ratio is seven percent in contrast to the high 16 percent ratio during the early stages of the outbreak,” DOH said.

The decline in positivity ratio may serve as a basis in determining whether the health system is flattening the curve, it said.

Health authorities expect a decrease in the number of positive cases as test allocations expand to cover the asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms.

Based on DOH data, 87.2 percent of COVID cases in the country are mild and 11.8 percent are asymptomatic.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID cases nationwide reached 10,794, with the addition of 184 cases.

The National Capital Region accounted for 42 percent of the new cases while Central Visayas, 41 percent.

The DOH also reported 82 cases of recoveries, bringing to 1,924 the total number of recovered patients.

Fatalities, however, hit  719, including 15 new deaths.

Among those who tested positive for COVID were 1,968 healthcare workers, 30 percent of them asymptomatic and 69.5 percent with mild symptoms. –  Pia Lee-Brago

