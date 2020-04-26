Cloudy skies for Metro Manila, rest of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The northeasterly surface windflow is affecting extreme Northern Luzon while the easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

“Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought by the northeasterly surface windflow,” it added.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in the northern and western section of Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough.

In the rest of Luzon and the rest of the country, coastal waters will be slight to moderate.