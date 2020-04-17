LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Filipinos who availed general amnesty granted by the Kuwaiti government are pictured gathering at the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 4, on April 3, 2020 on their home to Manila amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
AFP/Yasser Al-Zayyat
Gov't urged to address concerns of OFWs staying at 'filthy' quarantine hotel
(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros urged the government Friday to ensure quarantine facilities designated for returning overseas workers do not have poor and unhealthy conditions.

Hontiveros issued the statement after ABS-CBN reported that some OFWs who recently returned to the country expressed alarm at the “filthy and unhygienic” conditions at a quarantine hotel in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The OFWs reportedly encountered dirty linen, brown water coming out of the hotel’s faucets and insects on floors.

“It is unacceptable that our OFWs in this time of crisis are forced to suffer these unhealthy, unhygienic and undignified conditions, and government should act swiftly and decisively to solve this problem,” the senator said.

She called on the DOH to do more to prevent quarantine hotels from becoming hotspots of diseases not limited to the coronavirus disease. The DOH, through the Bureau of Quarantine, clears and oversees the hotels being used for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period imposed on returning OFWs.

“We are urging DOH to use its powers and resources and see to it that the concerns and complaints of these poor workers are immediately addressed. We should not allow workers to get sick because of the poor sanitary condition in places where they are staying,” Hontiveros said.

She added that the DOH and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provide OFWs stranded due to travel restrictions and those undergoing quarantine proper food and lodging during the crisis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: 'No clear evidence' for fringe theory virus was engineered in Wuhan lab
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
It's been called "a story that won't go away."
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines hotel owners send SOS
By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Hotel Owners Association has renewed its call to the government for support for the accommodation sector in...
Headlines
fbfb
'Why single out Duque?' Senators' resignation call for DOH chief draws mixed reactions
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
Duque's position on China was said to be merely echoing Duterte's pronouncements.
Headlines
fbfb
Total lockdown an option if violations continue – Roque
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
The government is not ruling out the possibility of imposing a total lockdown if the number of people who contracted the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
4 days ago
Headlines
Latest
15 hours ago
‘Duque to stay put’
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Despite calls of senators for his resignation, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III remains in the good graces of President...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DOH chief rejects quit calls: Let’s help each other
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III vowed yesterday to answer allegations against him in due time, but rejected calls of...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Duterte warns of ‘martial rule’ discipline vs violators
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
With an average of 4,000 quarantine violators being accosted daily, President Duterte warned last night that he would make...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
IATF allows cruise ships to dock in Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Foreign cruise ships carrying Filipino crewmembers will be allowed to dock in Manila, subject to quarantine guidelines to...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
2 children listed as PUIs die in Pangasinan
By Eva Visperas | 15 hours ago
An eight-month-old baby girl and a three-year-old baby boy, both listed as patients under investigation in the cities of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with