Philippines records 53 new recoveries as COVID-19 infections top 5,000

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:15 p.m.) — With 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported on Tuesday, the number of confirmed infections in the Philippines surpassed the 5,000-mark.
In a matter of months, the new coronavirus has infected 5,223 individuals in the country, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.
The Philippines has the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia. According to John Hopkins University coronavirus tally, Malaysia has 4,817 cases, Indonesia has 4,557 cases, Singapore has 2,918 cases while Thailand has 2,613 cases.
The COVID-19 outbreak has now claimed the lives of 335 individuals in the country after additional 20 fatalities were recorded.
Fifty-three more people have been cleared of the illness—the most number of recoveries reported in a day so far. In total, there are now 295 recovered patients in the country.
The increase in the number of recoveries can be attributed to the inclusion of the patients with mild or no symptoms who got better while in home quarantine in the DOH tally.
Meanwhile, 3,151 patients are still being treated in hospitals.
The government is expected to begin its expanded COVID-19 testing on Tuesday that will cover individuals who exhibit severe flu-like symptoms, the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions, pregnant women and healthcare workers with symptoms.
So far, 38,103 individuals have been tested in the country.
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that 44 more Filipinos abroad have been infected with COVID-19, taking the tally to 704. Of the number, 216 have recovered.
Four new deaths in the Americas and Europe were recorded. In total, 88 Filipinos have died from the new coronavirus.
Vaccine needed to fully halt spread of virus
The World Health Organization said the novel coronavirus is 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic.
WHO said the “swine flu” or H1N1 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic in June 2009 and considered over by August 2010, killed 18,500 people. But the Lancet medical estimated the toll to be between 151,700 and 575,400.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “control measures must be lifted slowly and with control.”
“Ultimately, the development and delivery of safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission,” he said.
It may take at least 12 to 18 months before a coronavirus vaccine to be publicly available.
More than 1.9 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in central China late last year. The worldwide death toll rose to over 119,000. — with report from Agence France-Presse
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health reports 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 5,223.
There are 20 new deaths and 53 new recoveries.
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomes the calls from several government agencies and international organizations to release persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to decongest jails amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I welcome the calls of both the House Committee on Justice and the DSWD regarding the immediate release of qualified PDLs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From what I have heard, the matter is now under study by the DOJ,” she says.
“Pero nandito pa rin tayo, usad-pagong sa mga plano; wala pa ring mapanghawakang kongkretong aksyon ukol sa kalunos-lunos na kalagayan sa mga bilangguan,” she adds.
France extends its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.
More than half of humanity is now under confinement to contain the virus, which has killed at least 119,000 people and infected two million since emerging in China late last year. — AFP
The United States records 1,509 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).
The number of fatalities was similar to the previous day's toll of 1,514.
The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country. — AFP
Some 574 people have died in France from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry says, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began.
A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.
For the fifth day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell, with 24 fewer people, leaving 6,821 in a serious condition. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending