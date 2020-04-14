LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Batasan, Quezon City is seen closed last April 14, 2020. The hospital does not accept patient as of the meantime after 15 healthcare workers were infected with COVID-19.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines records 53 new recoveries as COVID-19 infections top 5,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:15 p.m.) — With 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported on Tuesday, the number of confirmed infections in the Philippines surpassed the 5,000-mark. 

In a matter of months, the new coronavirus has infected 5,223 individuals in the country, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.

The Philippines has the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia. According to John Hopkins University coronavirus tally, Malaysia has 4,817 cases, Indonesia has 4,557 cases, Singapore has 2,918 cases while Thailand has 2,613 cases.

The COVID-19 outbreak has now claimed the lives of 335 individuals in the country after additional 20 fatalities were recorded. 

Fifty-three more people have been cleared of the illness—the most number of recoveries reported in a day so far. In total, there are now 295 recovered patients in the country. 

The increase in the number of recoveries can be attributed to the inclusion of the patients with mild or no symptoms who got better while in home quarantine in the DOH tally. 

Meanwhile, 3,151 patients are still being treated in hospitals. 

The government is expected to begin its expanded COVID-19 testing on Tuesday that will cover individuals who exhibit severe flu-like symptoms, the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions, pregnant women and healthcare workers with symptoms. 

So far, 38,103 individuals have been tested in the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that 44 more Filipinos abroad have been infected with COVID-19, taking the tally to 704. Of the number, 216 have recovered.

Four new deaths in the Americas and Europe were recorded. In total, 88 Filipinos have died from the new coronavirus.

Vaccine needed to fully halt spread of virus

The World Health Organization said the novel coronavirus is 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic.

WHO said the “swine flu” or H1N1 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic in June 2009 and considered over by August 2010, killed 18,500 people. But the Lancet medical estimated the toll to be between 151,700 and 575,400.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “control measures must be lifted slowly and with control.”

“Ultimately, the development and delivery of safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission,” he said.

It may take at least 12 to 18 months before a coronavirus vaccine to be publicly available.

More than 1.9 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in central China late last year. The worldwide death toll rose to over 119,000. — with report from Agence France-Presse 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 14, 2020 - 4:04pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 14, 2020 - 4:04pm

The Department of Health reports 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 5,223.

There are 20 new deaths and 53 new recoveries.

April 14, 2020 - 2:01pm

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomes the calls from several government agencies and international organizations to release persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to decongest jails amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I welcome the calls of both the House Committee on Justice and the DSWD regarding the immediate release of qualified PDLs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From what I have heard, the matter is now under study by the DOJ,” she says.

“Pero nandito pa rin tayo, usad-pagong sa mga plano; wala pa ring mapanghawakang kongkretong aksyon ukol sa kalunos-lunos na kalagayan sa mga bilangguan,” she adds.

 

April 14, 2020 - 11:06am

France extends its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.

More than half of humanity is now under confinement to contain the virus, which has killed at least 119,000 people and infected two million since emerging in China late last year. — AFP

April 14, 2020 - 8:47am

The United States records 1,509 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The number of fatalities was similar to the previous day's toll of 1,514.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country. — AFP

April 14, 2020 - 8:21am

Some 574 people have died in France from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry says, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.

For the fifth day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell, with 24 fewer people, leaving 6,821 in a serious condition. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines’ coronavirus deaths exceed 300 as infections approach 5,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(Updated 4:59 p.m.) The Department of Health reported 284 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the number of...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Duterte's April 13 talk to the people on COVID-19 pandemic
8 hours ago
I will start by saying to my countrymen I hope you had a very good ex --- I would say communion with God during Easter.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders immediate purchase of rapid COVID-19 test kits
7 hours ago
In a late night speech Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he “will take the risk” and order the procurement...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque returns, replaces Panelo as Duterte spokesman
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
He’s back.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available
By Alexis Romero | 31 minutes ago
The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which has slowed down economic activity and has sidelined thousands of workers,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Communities can do more in fight vs COVID-19 than staying at home, labor groups say
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Community-based action could include organizing them to make masks, gloves and protective gear and having community washers...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ summon to Pimentel over quarantine breach to be sent today
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“Preliminary investigation tentatively set on May 20."
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Given hazard pay, PNP personnel volunteer salary for COVID-19 cash aid
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"When this crisis is over, they will endure further the agony of judicial process," he said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with