LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
FILE - A Chinese Coast Guard ship prepares to anchor at Manila port on Jan. 14, 2020, for a port call. Earlier this month, a Chinese coast guard vessel rammed into a relatively smaller Vietnamese fishing boat in the South China Sea, causing the latter to turn over and sink.
AFP/STR
US senators blast China over 'divisive' behavior in disputed waters amid COVID-19 pandemic
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — US senators crossed party lines and slammed the Chinese government’s latest actions in the South China Sea at a time the world is preoccupied with containing the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) that started in China.

In a statement last April 10, Republican senators Jim Risch and Cory Gardner as well as Democrats Bob and Ed Markey condemned the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat by a Chinese coast guard vessel near Paracel Islands earlier this month.

The condemnation followed that one made by the Philippine government which last April 8 also expressed "deep concern" over the incident. The Department of Foreign Affairs said there is "never a good time to indulge in provocations."

In Washington, Risch, chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee, said China's "deeply concerning" activities in the South China Sea are examples of the Chinese Communist Party's "blatant intimidation" of its neighbors to assert it claims in the contested waterway.

"The CCP is undermining regional stability at a time when the international community should be coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," Risch said.

Menendez, also a committee member, pointed out that the actions of the Chinese coast guard was contrary to its duty to ensure safety in sea navigation, calling them “unsafe and unacceptable maritime behavior.”

"At a time when the international community should be working together to face a common foe, China’s continued divisive and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea is deplorable," Menendez said.

Gardner and Markey, chairman and ranking member of the US Senate Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, respectively, also blasted China.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and comes at a time when nations around the world are focused on combating the COVID-19 scourge that spread in part due to the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up and negligence," Gardner said.

Markey, meanwhile, said Washington will continue to call out Beijing's efforts to assert its expansive claims in the South China Sea, areas of which were ruled to be under the jurisdiction of the Philippines in July 2016.

"The United States will not turn a blind eye to military coercion of Southeast Asian countries," Markey said.

On April 3, the Vietnam foreign ministry said it lodged a diplomatic protest before the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi over the incident that saw fishing boat QNg 90617 carrying eight fishermen getting “hindered, rammed and sunk” by a bigger Chinese coast guard vessel.

Specifically, China was asked to investigate the incident, strictly discipline the officers aboard the offending vessel and prevent similar incidents from happening again. It was unclear whether China agreed to the Vietnam’s demands.

"The above-mentioned Chinese vessel’s act violates Viet Nam's sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, causes property losses and endangers the lives, safety and legitimate interests of the Vietnamese fishermen," the Vietnamese foreign ministry said in a statement.

CHINA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PARACEL ISLANDS SOUTH CHINA SEA UNITED STATES VIETNAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
6 hours ago
Headlines
New protocols out for BPO workers
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
A month into Luzon’s enhanced community quarantine, the government yesterday announced new protocols that would make...
Headlines
fbfb
Frontliners serenade recovered composer
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It was a send-off befitting this COVID-19 survivor.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP sets new work scheme for cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has implemented a 50-50 work scheme in the wake of the increasing number of PNP personnel suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte adviser confirms private sector-led massive rapid testing
1 day ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion announced that the private sector will soon...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
56 minutes ago
'PUMs' should still be tracked, health group says of new COVID-19 classification scheme
By Franco Luna | 56 minutes ago
"It must be insisted that PUMs, or what the PSMID terms as 'possible' cases under their guidelines must continue to be counted....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
US senators blast China over 'divisive' behavior in disputed waters amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
One US senator said the incident is "deeply concerning," while another called it a "flagrant violation of international ...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
COVID-19 patients must bare personal info – IATF
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government is now requiring the disclosure of personal information of patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Duterte: Easter represents hope amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Easter Sunday brings hope not only for the country but the entire world now battling the coronavirus disease 2019, according...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
IATF to tackle health worker deployment ban today
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Government agencies may discuss today the ban on the deployment of Filipino health workers abroad, a policy that has drawn...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with