The cremated remains of second lieutenant Vince Magbanua, a 24-year-old Philippine Army officer who passed away Apr. 8, 2020, arrived in his hometown, Davao City on Apr. 10, 2020.
Remains of fallen soldier suspected of COVID-19 arrive in Davao
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 11, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The cremated remains of second lieutenant Vince Magbanua, a 24-year-old Philippine Army officer who passed away Wednesday, arrived in his hometown, Davao City on Friday.

His twin brother and fellow second lieutenant Vico accompanied the urn which was then turned over to their parents who had waited at the military flight ramp, according to the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“We salute [Magbanua] for his dedication to the service and his courage to bring government relief to those affected by the Enhanced Community Quarantine despite the inherent risks of this task,” the military wing said in an early Saturday morning post.

“According to his twin brother, he will never forget his favorite lines that he repeatedly heard from him even up to the most difficult moment of his young life - ‘Stay Alive! I love you all!’”

Soldiers paid respects to the fallen soldier with a religious blessing followed by a "Final Salute," all observing social distancing and disinfection protocols.

Magbanua on Tuesday experienced breathing difficulties and dry cough, among the most common symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). He had been advised by the attending doctor to undergo a two-week quarantine period.

However, he was rushed to Norzagaray Municipal Hospital the following day due to difficulty breathing and was declared dead on arrival.

A swab specimen of the soldier was taken by the Bulacan Provincia Health Office and subsequently sent to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The Philippine Army is saddened by the demise of 2nd Lieutenant Magbanua who had just started his military career. We will extend necessary assistance to his bereaved family at this difficult time,” spokesperson Col. Ramon P. Zagala said in a Thursday release.

“We will take precautionary measures based on the DOH guidelines whether Magbanua acquired the COVID-19 virus or not, and we are currently conducting contact tracing to all personnel which he interacted with, because we want to ensure that everyone in his unit is well taken cared of.”

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
