LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Families that belong to either the poor or informal sector who are at risk of not earning a living during the enhanced community quarantine are among the target beneficiaries of the program.
Boy Santos/File
Nograles: Just one financial aid package per household allowed
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 6:34pm

MANILA, Phlippines — Malacañang on Sunday urged the public not to be greedy to ensure that government aid for sectors affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown would reach all intended beneficiaries.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said each household is entitled to just one social amelioration card even if more than one of its members are qualified to receive assistance.

The card serves as a proof that a household is a beneficiary of the cash aid provided by the national government.

"I saw reports stating that in one house, more than one got social amelioration cards. That's not allowed. Let's be ashamed because there are other people who need help," Nograles told radio station dzBB.

"This government assistance was intended to make sure that each household will have something to eat. Members of each household should share so that more people can receive help. If we are greedy, how about our neighbors who need help?" he added.

The P200-billion relief package seeks to provide emergency assistance to 18 million families.

Under a joint memorandum circular issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, qualified beneficiaries of the relief package are families assessed to be most affected by declaration of the enhanced community quarantine with at least one member belonging to vulnerable or disadvantaged sectors.

Those sectors include senior citizens, persons with disability, pregnant and lactating women, solo parents, indigents, indigenous people, underprivileged sectors and homeless citizens, public transportation, drivers, informal economy workers whether directly hired, occasional worker, or sub-contracted workers, home workers, house helpers, operators of sari-sari store and the like, family enterprise owners, those operating or managing small businesses like retail food production, vending, eateries, fruit, vegetable, and other street vendors, sub-minimum wage earners, and employees affected by 'no work, no pay' policy.  

'Well-off citizens should not avail of cash aid'

Nograles also urged well-to-do individuals not to avail of the government assistance.

"You should just let the poor receive the aid. (It can be done on a) voluntary basis. If you are well-off and you can survive the enhanced community quarantine, just sacrifice and allow your needy neighbors to benefit from it," he said.

"If you are an employee and you are from the formal sector, don't avail (of the assistance). You are receiving salaries from your company, why join the program?" he added.

Nograles admitted that the social amelioration cards are limited so those who can afford to buy their necessities should not deprive poor households of assistance.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte downplays calls for his ouster
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte downplayed calls for his ouster that he said were based on fake news aimed at discrediting his administration’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Government mulls 15-day quarantine extension
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
The national task force against the coronavirus disease 2019 is studying whether the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon...
Headlines
fbfb
Trikes, taxis permitted in Davao's enhanced community quarantine
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
There is something different on Davao Region's version of a lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte unleashes insults on Diokno, other critics
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno received heaps of insults from President Duterte on Friday night as the Chief Executive released...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-Cabinet member, TESDA official die of COVID
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
A ranking official of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and a Cabinet official during the administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Drive-by blessings in virus-hit Philippines
4 hours ago
The priests made signs of the cross as they rolled past waving residents marking Palm Sunday, the start of the week that culminates...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
NGO launches hotline for legal advice, consultation during quarantine
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
IDEALS said that its hotline data analysis showed the most Filipinos are affected particularly by illegal dismissal or...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
PACC official fired for seeking Robredo probe
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte fired Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner Manuelito Luna on Friday night for urging the...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
INC donates P10 million protective gear for frontliners in Quezon City hospitals
20 hours ago
The Iglesia Ni Cristo has started providing protective equipment as well as needed supplies to key public hospitals in Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Up to 3,000 COVID tests seen daily
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The chief implementer of the National Action Plan against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Friday evening said...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with