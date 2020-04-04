LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this undated photo shows Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Cabinet members to donate 75% of salary to help government's COVID-19 efforts
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 11:23 a.m.) — Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday said that members of the Cabinet will donate 75% of their monthly salaries while the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act is in effect in order to help combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in the Philippines.

“Nais din nating ipagbigay alam na karamihan, majority, ng mga miyembro ng gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte ay boluntaryong ibibigay ang malaking bahagi, 75% ng kanilang buwanang sahod, upang ilaan sa mga programa ng gobyerno upang sugpuin ang COVID-19 sa loob ng panahong pinapatupad ang Bayanihan Law,” Nograles said during the Saturday morning IATF virtual press briefer.

(We would also like to inform you that the majority of the members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet will voluntarily donate a large portion of their monthly salary, 75%, to the government’s programs against COVID-19 while under the Bayanihan Law’s implementation.)

“Ilan sa ating kasamahan ay boluntaryong babawasan ang kanilang mga sahod hanggang Disyembre pa ngayong taon para sa mga programang ito,” he said.

(Some of our colleagues even volunteered to reduce their salaries until December for the benefit of the said programs.)

Asked who among the Cabinet officials offered to donate three-quarters of their salary, Nograles said that he was one of them but would leave it to the others to disclose their participation in the initiative.

"'Yung mga ibang opisyales, sila na lang po sigurong magsabi kung sinu-sino sila (The other officials, they can reveal who they are)."

