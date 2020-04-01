COVID-19 infections in Philippines exceed 2,300, deaths climb to 96

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:15 p.m.) — The number of new coronavirus infections in the Philippines shot up again on Wednesday after health authorities reported 227 additional cases.

The number of new infections on Wednesday was lower than the record 538 cases reported on Tuesday.

But in a matter of months, the new coronavirus has infected 2,311 people in the Philippines in a crisis overwhelming hospitals across the archipelago and upending the lives of Filipinos ordered to stay home under lockdowns.

Eight more people have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) raising the national death toll to 96, the Department of Health said.

Patient 692, 89th fatality

80-year-old Filipino male from San Juan City with no travel history

Died on March 30 due to pneumonia high risk, COVID-19

Patient 1723, 90th fatality

70-year-old Filipino male from Cebu City with unknown travel and exposure history

Died on March 28, confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the same day

Died due to respiratory distress syndrome with multiple organ failure secondary to COVID-19 infection

Patient 1039, 91st fatality

84-year-old Filipino male from Mandaluyong City with no travel history

Died on March 28 due to pneumonia, COVID-19

Patient 621, 92nd fatality

77-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel history

Died on March 29 due to septic shock, COVID-19 pneumonia

Patient 1811, 93rd fatality

66-year-old Filipino male from Parañaque City with unknown travel history

Died on March 23 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 28

Died due to acute respiratory failure, community-acquired pneumonia

Patient 1089, 94th fatality

65-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history

Died on March 22 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 27

Died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia high risk

Patient 1299, 95th fatality

73-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with unknown travel history

Died on March 21 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 25

Died due to acute respiratory failure, severe acute respiratory disease syndrome, high risk pneumonia secondary to viral COVID-19, septic shock

Patient 415, 96th fatality

79-year-old Filipino female from Makati City with unknown travel history

Died on March 28 due to ARDS secondary to pneumonia high risk, COVID-19 infection

Only one recovery was reported on Wednesday: a 59-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City. He was discharged on March 29 asymptomatic with two negative results.

In total, only 50 patients have recovered from the illness.

Currently, there are no vaccines and specific antiviral medicines to prevent or treat COVID-19. But the World Health Organization stressed those infected with the new coronavirus should receive care to relieve symptoms.

There are additional 1,101 patients under investigation and 6,321 persons under monitoring.

DOH has been working to increase its capacity for testing and subnational testing laboratories are already being set up across the country. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine can now process 1,000 tests each day, while subnational laboratories can process 160 a day.

Since late January, 4,344 people have been tested.

‘Worst’ crisis since WW2

The United Nations on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic is the “most challenging” crisis the world has faced since World War II.

“A stronger and more effective response… is only possible in solidarity if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

More than 857,000 people have been infected—over 42,000 of whom have been killed—as the contagion spreads across the globe.