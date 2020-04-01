COVID-19 infections in Philippines exceed 2,300, deaths climb to 96

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:15 p.m.) — The number of new coronavirus infections in the Philippines shot up again on Wednesday after health authorities reported 227 additional cases.
The number of new infections on Wednesday was lower than the record 538 cases reported on Tuesday.
But in a matter of months, the new coronavirus has infected 2,311 people in the Philippines in a crisis overwhelming hospitals across the archipelago and upending the lives of Filipinos ordered to stay home under lockdowns.
Eight more people have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) raising the national death toll to 96, the Department of Health said.
Patient 692, 89th fatality
- 80-year-old Filipino male from San Juan City with no travel history
- Died on March 30 due to pneumonia high risk, COVID-19
Patient 1723, 90th fatality
- 70-year-old Filipino male from Cebu City with unknown travel and exposure history
- Died on March 28, confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the same day
- Died due to respiratory distress syndrome with multiple organ failure secondary to COVID-19 infection
Patient 1039, 91st fatality
- 84-year-old Filipino male from Mandaluyong City with no travel history
- Died on March 28 due to pneumonia, COVID-19
Patient 621, 92nd fatality
- 77-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel history
- Died on March 29 due to septic shock, COVID-19 pneumonia
Patient 1811, 93rd fatality
- 66-year-old Filipino male from Parañaque City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 23 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 28
- Died due to acute respiratory failure, community-acquired pneumonia
Patient 1089, 94th fatality
- 65-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history
- Died on March 22 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 27
- Died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia high risk
Patient 1299, 95th fatality
- 73-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 21 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 25
- Died due to acute respiratory failure, severe acute respiratory disease syndrome, high risk pneumonia secondary to viral COVID-19, septic shock
Patient 415, 96th fatality
- 79-year-old Filipino female from Makati City with unknown travel history
- Died on March 28 due to ARDS secondary to pneumonia high risk, COVID-19 infection
Only one recovery was reported on Wednesday: a 59-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City. He was discharged on March 29 asymptomatic with two negative results.
In total, only 50 patients have recovered from the illness.
Currently, there are no vaccines and specific antiviral medicines to prevent or treat COVID-19. But the World Health Organization stressed those infected with the new coronavirus should receive care to relieve symptoms.
There are additional 1,101 patients under investigation and 6,321 persons under monitoring.
DOH has been working to increase its capacity for testing and subnational testing laboratories are already being set up across the country. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine can now process 1,000 tests each day, while subnational laboratories can process 160 a day.
Since late January, 4,344 people have been tested.
‘Worst’ crisis since WW2
The United Nations on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic is the “most challenging” crisis the world has faced since World War II.
“A stronger and more effective response… is only possible in solidarity if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.
More than 857,000 people have been infected—over 42,000 of whom have been killed—as the contagion spreads across the globe.
The Department of Labor and Employment allows employers to defer payment of holiday pay of workers for Holy Week in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a memo released Wednesday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says holiday pay from April 9 to 11 may be deferred "until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment is in place.
Establishments that totally closed or stopped operation during the enhanced community quarantine period will also be exempted from payment of holiday pay.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in the US, in coordination with other government agencies, repatriated a total of 881 Filipino seafarers from the United States.
The group of repatriates — 445 seafarers from Norwegian Cruises Dawn and Encore, and another 436 from MV Magica and MV Favolosa — arrived in the country early Wednesday.
The repatriates will undergo a 14-day quarantine monitored by the Bureau of Quarantine.
The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.
The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China. — AFP
The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.
There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported officially in China. — AFP
