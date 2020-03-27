Paolo Duterte apologizes for son Omar, vows to deal with his 'impertinence'

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte apologized that his son, Omar, cut the line when he bought groceries at S&R Membership Shopping Davao branch.

In a statement posted on PTV4, Duterte said that he learned that Omar “did not line up to conduct the stringent screening requirements of the establishment.”

Social media is rife with reports of people lining up for hours to enter grocery stores as managements try to limit the allowed persons coming into their premises to maintain social distancing amid community quarantine.

Establishments also implement safety and sanitation protocols such as thermal scanning and giving alcohol for the hands.

The presidential son lamented the “unfortunate incident” amid a health emergency.

“It is with humility that I apologize for the behavior of Omar and his impertinence shall be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the Presidential Security Group is looking into the alleged misconduct of Omar’s security team.

Omar apologizes, defends not lining up

Omar also addressed the issue in a Facebook post where he said: “I don’t usually make a big deal out of things...but this issue has blown up so much that it has caught the attention.”

He explained that they were already wearing gloves when they arrived at the grocery store. “The staff of SnR even insisted we enter due to them seeing we already had put on gloves and proper hand sanitation,” Omar added.

The grandson of President Rodrigo Duterte added that he would have laughed at the thought of washing hands when they have just put on gloves.

“To those people who felt I should have followed protocol whilst being fully gloved, I’m sorry. If I had known that it shouldn’t be seen as comedic to wash you hands moments after putting on gloves, I would have gladly washed my hands and followed the protocol,” he also said.

Omar still apologized and acknowledged that “this is not a laughing matter.”

He also explained that while it may be insensitive, he brought food and drinks such as shrimp, Cajun spice and lemons as he will cook at home to celebrate with his wife their wedding anniversary.

Omar reiterated his apology at the end of his note and said: “I was wrong in implying that applying proper sanitation yourself and putting in gloves was enough reason for me to not wash them. But I know that even with all your preparations, protocols are protocols and no one is above them.”

On March 19, the government closed its borders and suspended land, sea and air travel to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Philippines has recorded 707 total COVID-19 infections in the country as Thursday afternoon. — Kristine Joy Patag