After Zubiri and Pimentel, Angara also tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:58 p.m.) — Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara announced Thursday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

He was the third senator to have contracted the viral illness after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“I regret to announce that today, March 26, I received my test result and it is positive for COVID-19. I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness,” Angara said in a statement.

The senator said he has “not been in contact with the public” since taking the test on March 16.

“I ask for your prayers that together we are able to pull through this tremendous challenge,” Angara said.

Senators on self-quarantine

Some senators have been on self-quarantine since early March after learning that a resource person at a committee hearing in the chamber was diagnosed with COVID-19.

A number of government officials drew flak for getting tested even if most of them were asymptomatic, a strict qualification the Department of Health has implemented on other COVID-19 patients.

Pimentel was heavily criticized for violating his home quarantine protocol and brought his pregnant wife to Makati Medical Center when he was already exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. MMC called out Pimentel’s “irresponsible and reckless action,” saying he exposed health care workers to possible infection.

The new coronavirus has infected 636 people in the Philippines, 38 of whom have died. An additional 657 individuals are considered patients under investigation.