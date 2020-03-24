LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Philippine Heart Association announced the passing of cardiologist Raul Diaz Jara due to COVID-19.
Philippine Heart Association/released
Cardiologist, a life-long learner and mentor, passes on due to COVID-19
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines lost another of its front-liners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, as a noted cardiologist Raul Diaz Jara due to the new coronavirus disease.

The Philippine Heart Association mourned the loss of its former head,  Jara, whom it fondly recalled as “one of the great pillars of Cardiology,” and a “great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague and friend.”

PHA noted that Jara did not fail to impart knowledge and wisdom in his life, and has made trainees sweat with bullets with his questions, but left his teachings to the young professionals.

“Philippine Cardiology will not be the same without you,” it added.

Jara was one of the authors of the 2013 published book, “My First Book on Echocardiography.”

He was PHA’s president on 1999-2000, and was the recipient of the Loyalty Award in 2008 given to those who “must have continuously served the Association in various capacities and has contributed in the furtherance of its goals.”

PHA also posted a note from Jara’s family, who remembered him as one who “dedicated his whole life to constant learning and teaching and molding future doctors.”

“As an Internist and Cardiologist, he is passionate about the art and science of his work. He took pride in serving the Filipino people. He paid tribute to the predecessors who paved the way for medicine,” his family also saod.

Jara’s family also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff of the Philippine Heart Center who went beyond the call of duty and “treated him with compassion.”

They asked: “We must be strong. We must live on. We must persevere. Go on with a steady heart.”

COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breached the 500th mark on Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 39 new infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 501.

33 have died due to the disease, while 19 patients have so far recovered.

Among those who died was an unnamed young cardiologist and anaesthesiologist Dr. Greg Macasaet, whose death was announced by Manila Doctors Hospital.

Health workers at the frontlines on long shifts are among those most exposed to the virus. 

In a statement issued on Sunday, healthcare group Coalition for People's Right to Health (CPRH) called for more support to be afforded to health workers, whom the group said was among those most vulnerable and at risk amid the outbreak of the virus.

READ: Groups call for COVID-19 testing, better support and pay for health workers

"From experiencing mandatory quarantine to severe cases of respiratory distress and now even death, health professional and workers are literally giving their lives in the service of the nation and its people during this pandemic," the statement read.  — with reports from Franco Luna

LATEST UPDATE: March 24, 2020 - 1:23pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 24, 2020 - 1:23pm

Physicians are watching over some of the almost 200 deportees from Malaysia confined in a quarantine facility in Basilan and tagged either as persons under investigation, or under monitoring.

Reports that reached Tuesday the capitol in Cotabato City of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao stated that the provincial government of Basilan, the Western Mindanao Command and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region are now cooperating in providing the deportees health care.

The deportees were on a boat that failed to dock in Zamboanga City last week due to the coronavirus quarantine lockdown there. — The STAR/John Unson

March 24, 2020 - 11:24am

The Philippine Heart Association (PHA) confirms that another cardiologist died due to the novel coronavirus disease.

Dr. Raul Diaz Jara, former PHA president, passed away early Tuesday fighting the contagion. He was a doctor at the Philippine Heart Center.

"He was a great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague, friend. One who has spent his life teaching. One who never got tired to impart knowledge and wisdom. One who made you sweat as he bombards you with questions but would suddenly make you feel at ease as he breaks into a smile," the PHA said in a Facebook post.

March 24, 2020 - 10:00am

The Philippines records an additional 39 cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total of confirmed cases to 501.

In an interview with radio dzBB, DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said 33 patients have died due to the virus while 19 have recovered.

March 24, 2020 - 7:39am

Cuba will quarantine foreign tourists from Tuesday to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, the communist country's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said Monday.

"All tourists still in hotels will be placed in quarantine... They cannot leave the hotel" until they find a flight home, he said on state TV, adding that there were 32,500 holidaymakers from overseas on the Caribbean island on Monday. — AFP

March 24, 2020 - 7:09am

The West African states of Senegal and Ivory Coast each declare a state of emergency in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic. 

Senegal will impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew, while Ivory Coast says it would introduce gradual confinement measures. "The speed of the progress of the disease requires us to raise the level of the response," Senegalese President Macky Sall says in a televised address to the nation. — AFP

