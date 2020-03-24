Cardiologist, a life-long learner and mentor, passes on due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines lost another of its front-liners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, as a noted cardiologist Raul Diaz Jara due to the new coronavirus disease.

The Philippine Heart Association mourned the loss of its former head, Jara, whom it fondly recalled as “one of the great pillars of Cardiology,” and a “great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague and friend.”

PHA noted that Jara did not fail to impart knowledge and wisdom in his life, and has made trainees sweat with bullets with his questions, but left his teachings to the young professionals.

“Philippine Cardiology will not be the same without you,” it added.

Jara was one of the authors of the 2013 published book, “My First Book on Echocardiography.”

He was PHA’s president on 1999-2000, and was the recipient of the Loyalty Award in 2008 given to those who “must have continuously served the Association in various capacities and has contributed in the furtherance of its goals.”

PHA also posted a note from Jara’s family, who remembered him as one who “dedicated his whole life to constant learning and teaching and molding future doctors.”

“As an Internist and Cardiologist, he is passionate about the art and science of his work. He took pride in serving the Filipino people. He paid tribute to the predecessors who paved the way for medicine,” his family also saod.

Jara’s family also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff of the Philippine Heart Center who went beyond the call of duty and “treated him with compassion.”

They asked: “We must be strong. We must live on. We must persevere. Go on with a steady heart.”

COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breached the 500th mark on Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 39 new infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 501.

33 have died due to the disease, while 19 patients have so far recovered.

Among those who died was an unnamed young cardiologist and anaesthesiologist Dr. Greg Macasaet, whose death was announced by Manila Doctors Hospital.

Health workers at the frontlines on long shifts are among those most exposed to the virus.

In a statement issued on Sunday, healthcare group Coalition for People's Right to Health (CPRH) called for more support to be afforded to health workers, whom the group said was among those most vulnerable and at risk amid the outbreak of the virus.

"From experiencing mandatory quarantine to severe cases of respiratory distress and now even death, health professional and workers are literally giving their lives in the service of the nation and its people during this pandemic," the statement read. — with reports from Franco Luna