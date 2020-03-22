LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Amid limited testing kits, an asymptomatic Sen. Francis Tolentino confirms he tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Release/Francis Tolentino
Tolentino tests negative for COVID-19 despite DOH guideline not to test if asymptomatic
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 1:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino early this week announced that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he got tested with other senators. 

The senator himself confirmed this in a Facebook post on his official page on March 17, showing what seems to be his office. 

However, the post has been taken down as of 1:02 p.m.

Tolentino, with fellow senators Pia Cayetano, Panfilo Lacson, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Ramon Revilla Jr. got tested by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine with Senate President Vicente Sotto III at the latter's office. 

"Salamat sa Diyos. Negative po ako sa Coronavirus. Dalangin ko rin po ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino," the senator wrote. 

But the lack of testing kits has added to the uncertainty of many over the widespread outbreak, which has since prompted a nationwide state of calamity. 

Many have voiced fear over the country's ability to detect new cases as they happen.

FROM INTERAKSYON: A closer look at DOH’s triage system and why politicians, officials are getting tested for COVID-19

According to the Department of Health's algorithm for the triage of possible COVID-19 patients as of March 11, only patients experiencing "severe and critical" symptoms may get tested. 

This, while there is "no need to test" patients who are classified as persons under investigation (PUIs), who are instead instructed to undergo home quarantine. 

This led many on social media to condemn the testing of the senators, who did not experience any symptoms at the time. 

In an earlier text message exchange, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told Philstar.com that patients were only tested "just three times" per day while only “about 200 to 250 people” were getting tested a day at the RITM.

"Since there is a shortage of test kits, this photo tells us that the best way to know if you have Covid 19 is to cough at the face of Senators and wait for their results," one user commented on the photo. 

Former Health Secretary and Rep. Janette Loreto-Garin (Iloilo 1st District) in a statement issued Friday reiterated the pressing need to prioritize symptomatic patients for testing.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan have said they did not undergo testing. 

As it stands, Health department data shows that only about one in every 100,000 Filipinos has been tested for the new pathogen since the onset of the outbreak. — with reports from Ratziel San Juan

