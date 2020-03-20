LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta orients the judges on the Rule on Administrative Search and Inspection under the Philippine Competition Act (PCA) or Republic Act No. 10667, which is aimed at helping in the investigation and prosecution of competition law offenses. Speaking during the Seminar-Workshop for Special Commercial Court Judges and Its Pairing Courts on the Rule on Administrative Search and Inspection under the PCA at the Rizal Park Hotel, Manila on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released
Chief Justice Peralta tests negative from COVID-19 after travel, showing symptoms
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 5:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta tested negative on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after arriving from a COVID-19 infected country and showing symptoms of the disease.

In a statement Friday, SC Public Information Office said Peralta went to The Hague, Netherlands on an official business trip on March 1 to 7 to attend The Hague Conference (HCCH) on Private International Law General Affairs and Policy Meeting.

Peralta attended the gathering to “witness the deposit of the instrument of accession to the HCCH Service Convention, and to receive a briefing from HCCH Officials on conventions of interest to the Court,” the statement read.

SC PIO said the chief justice did not immediately get tested upon arriving in the Philippines but he later showed symptoms such as persistent coughing and underwent self-quarantine.

Doctors later advised him to get tested for COVID-19 since the chief justice also came from Netherlands where there are 2,052 confirmed cases.

FROM INTERAKSYON: A closer look at DOH’s triage system and why politicians, officials are getting tested for COVID-19

The Philippines meanwhile recorded 230 infections in the country, while death toll is at 18.

Eight patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

CHIEF JUSTICE COVID-19 DIOSDADO PERALTA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 20, 2020 - 4:28pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 20, 2020 - 4:28pm

The Philippines records an additional 13 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 230.

The Department of Health also reports one new death in the country, bringing total fatalities to 18.

March 20, 2020 - 3:14pm

The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo provides assistance to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, which include extraction kits needed to conduct testing for COVID-19 and personal protective equipment for frontliners. 

A budget of P5.3 million was alloted for the kits, which may be used in the process of conducting a total of 12,750 tests. 

March 20, 2020 - 8:15am

Rio de Janeiro to close beaches, restaurants over coronavirus.

March 19, 2020 - 11:23pm

Tokyo Olympic organizers are facing increased scrutiny over their unwillingness to either postpone or cancel the summer Games in response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

As a multitude of sporting events worldwide are scrubbed from the calendar, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of shying away from what would be a huge decision on the staging of the four-yearly event. — AFP

March 19, 2020 - 9:17pm

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,000 people across the globe, according to an AFP tally Thursday based on official sources.

A total of 9,020 deaths were recorded as of 1100 GMT, with 4,134 in Europe and and 3,416 in Asia, where the outbreak first emerged in China in December.

With 712 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours and a total of 90,293 cases, Europe is now the region where COVID-19 is spreading the most rapidly. — AFP

