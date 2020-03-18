LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vignettes of the office space inside an offshore gaming company in Metro Manila.
File
Palace: No POGO operations during Luzon quarantine
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The operations of the Philippine offshore gaming operators, which sparked controversy because of their alleged links to unlawful activities, will be suspended due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said POGOs are not exempted from the quarantine protocols being implemented to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators shall not be allowed to operate," a memorandum signed Wednesday by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea read.

POGOs had initially been allowed to operate with skeletal staffs when a community quarantine was declared over the National Capital Region last Sunday. That has since been ramped up to an "enhanced community quarantine" that mandates home quarantine across Luzon. 

The quarantine period started Tuesday and will end on midnight of April 13. The enhanced community quarantine involves strict home quarantine for all households, regulation of the provision of food and essential health services, and the heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures.

Employees of establishments involved in the production, processing and distribution of basic necessities, uniformed personnel, personnel involved in health work, border control emergency, and other mission-critical services and media with authorization from the Presidential Communications Operations Office are exempted from the home quarantine.

POGOs made headlines after they were associated with illegal activities like money laundering, human trafficking, prostitution, tax evasion, kidnapping, and bribery of immigration personnel.

Despite reports that some POGO transactions are linked to suspicious activities, President Rodrigo Duterte rejected calls to suspend the operation of the gambling entities, saying the government earns billions from them.

Officials, nevertheless, have given assurances that those involved in unlawful acts tied to POGOs would be prosecuted.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ONLINE GAMBLING PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 task force allows outbound flights during Luzon quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended the lifting of a 72-hour...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity in Philippines for 6 months
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity for six months to address the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
27 minutes ago
BuCor disinfects facilities, distributes masks, alcohol at Bilibid amid COVID-19 threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 27 minutes ago
BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said that inmates are given alcohol and protective masks and they also “try to not...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: No POGO operations during Luzon quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
POGOs had initially been allowed to operate with skeletal staffs when a community quarantine was declared over the National...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Another Filipino worker in Singapore infected with COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The ministry said the Filipino has no recent travel history to virus-hit countries and territories.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Cash grants, fuel subsidies to continue in Luzon despite quarantine
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino and Pantawid Pasada are just two of the government's flagship social protection programs...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
LIST: Transportation services, route amid Luzon lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Here is a running list of transportation services and routes amid Luzon lockdown:
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with