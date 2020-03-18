Cash grants, fuel subsidies to continue in Luzon despite quarantine

MANILA, Philippines— As the Luzon lockdown put the poor at a disadvantage, the government assured poor Filipinos that cash transfers would continue, while fuel subsidies for public utility vehicles were just credited months before the drastic response to coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) is resulting in job losses.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said family recipients of its flagship Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino (4Ps) in Luzon will continue to receive their aid this month to early April, in contrast to earlier reports that the program had been suspended due to the quarantine.

With no direct contact needed between DSWD personnel and beneficiaries, which would violate social distancing measures, the agency said its 1.17 million 4Ps dependents in Luzon “may withdraw their grants” through their cash cards on March 24, 26, 28 and April 4.

“Cash grants credited through the EMV card may be withdrawn from any Land Bank of the Philippines automated teller machines or any ATMs subject to minimal charges,” DSWD said.

Enacted as a law last year, 4Ps have seen a tremendous increase in the number of beneficiaries since it was launched in 2006. Under the program, each household receives P500 per month, per child, with the program funding up to four children per family. The program has a P108.8 billion budget for this year, up 23.5% year-on-year.

The bulk of the program’s beneficiaries— accounting for 41% of 4.18 million households— are located in Luzon, so when DSWD announced few days ago it would suspend cash transfers because of the lockdown, the agency suffered criticism.

It now appears that what DSWD was suspending in Luzon were its other social programs including the unconditional cash transfer grants under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, emergency shelter assistance program, sustainable livelihood program, and the climate change mitigation and adaptation serbisyo.

On top of those programs, the agency is also postponing its Listahanan enumeration in Luzon, a person-to-person process meant to update the list of households receiving aid from the government.

While the 4Ps would continue to be received during the lockdown, problems still abound for beneficiaries who do not have cash cards and get their benefits over-the-counter, which is likewise suspended.

DSWD data showed that nationwide, 41.3% of recipients as of March 2019 get their aid through personal bank transactions. There is no data available for Luzon alone.

Pantawid Pasada

Meanwhile, Landbank told Philstar.com that the release of 2020 Pantawid Pasada aid is yet to be scheduled by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, although it added that operators just received last year’s aid in Dec. 27 and 28.

According to the bank’s cash transfer program team, as relayed by corporate affairs managers Gaudiso Carlos Garcia IV, each of the 110,460 franchise operator received P20,514.76 in their cash cards, which they were tasked to distribute to their drivers.

“That’s only for 2019. The 2020 is scheduled by LTFRB (Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board) and only informs Landbank when to credit. So far, no advice yet from LTFRB,” Garcia said in a text message.