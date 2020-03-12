Sara gets CA nod as Army reserve colonel

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio felt like a beauty queen when she faced the Commission on Appointments for the confirmation of her promotion as colonel of the Philippine Army Reserve Force (PARF).

Carpio, in dark green military uniform with a nameplate, was among 22 members of the PARF promoted to higher ranks by the CA.

“It is an honor to be a member of the Army Reserve Force. We are doing our best to strengthen the AFP to support local governments in Davao,” President Duterte’s daughter said.

“I feel I’m a beauty queen right now, not a soldier,” she added.

Sen. Imee Marcos, a member of the CA, playfully asked Carpio why her father, President Duterte, has been saying he is afraid of his eldest daughter.

“I think it’s just in his mind because I have always supported him. Well, I did not support his running for the presidency, but I have always supported his decision in his personal life, his career and his politics,” she said.

“Initially, I did not support his intention to run for president, but belatedly I did and I told him that the only way I can help him as the president of the Philippines is to make Davao City a progressive city.”

Also referred to as Citizen Armed Force, PARF members like Carpio serve as a base for the expansion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the event of war, invasion or rebellion.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson asked Carpio if she knew about the ouster of Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab as chairman of the House appropriations committee.

“I had nothing to do with his removal,” Carpio replied, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Ungab, who was also confirmed as colonel of the reserve command, was ousted on allegations that he was part of plot to oust Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Lacson earlier asked Ungab about the matter and he also replied he had no idea.

“I’ve read it in the papers and I don’t know the reason why. I am here as a soldier, so I would be willing to answer in a personal manner,” Ungab said.

Lacson said he asked the question out of curiosity as he found Ungab competent and qualified for the position.

Other military officials whose promotions were confirmed were Maj. Generals Marcelino Randy Tibayan, William Ilagan, Arthur Cordura, Glenn Cruz, Ariel Caculitan, Greg Almerol; Rear Adm. Sean Anthony Villa; Brig. Generals Rommel Hinlo, Rommel Tello, Gabriel Viray III and Jonas Lumawag; Commodores Alfonspin Tumanda Jr. and Karl Decapia; Colonels (reserve) Edgar Crisanto Violan and Leo Frincillo, and Captains Edwin Princillo and Narciso Angelo (reserve).

The CA also confirmed the appointments of Philippine ambassador to Canada Rodolfo Dia Robles as Chief of Mission I and Millicent Cruz-Paredes as the country’s permanent representative to the UN Economic and Social Commission in the Asia-Pacific and the Philippine ambassador to Thailand as Chief of Mission II.

The bicameral body also confirmed the appointment of 10 foreign service officers – Theodore Andrei Bauzon, Candy Cypres-Bauzon, Nicole Therese de Castro, Mikhail de Dios, Maria Rosanna Josue, Raisa Mabayo, Siegfred Masangkay, Shirley Nuevo, Ajeet Victor Panemanglor and Ralf Roldan.

The CA committee on foreign affairs, chaired by Lacson, deferred the appointment of Mohd. Noordin Pendosin Noor Lomondot as ambassador to Kuwait as he is set to retire on April 5.

Lacson suggested that Lomondot secure a fresh appointment from Duterte after his retirement as a political appointee.

The CA bypassed Eduardo del Rosario, secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, due to lack of time as Congress is adjourning this week for a break.

Del Rosario would have to secure a fresh ad interim appointment from Duterte.

The CA will tackle his appointment when Congress resumes session on May 4.