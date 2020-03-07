NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Department of Tourism launches the website www.philippines.travel/safeph featuring announcements and advisories on COVID-19.
Screenshot from www.philippines.travel/safeph
DOT launches website dedicated to COVID-19 bulletin
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 11:19am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism late Friday launched a website containing announcements and advisories on COVID-19.

It advised travelers to visit the website www.philippines.travel/safeph for regular updates, citing that their safety “is extremely important” for the agency.

“We will also do our part in making sure that it is more safe so that’s it’s more fun in the Philippines. In response to the request of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines for a clear, unified messaging from the government, we will upload a regular bulletin for the COVID-19 updates,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a press conference last Wednesday.

The website features updates on travel bans, flight advisories, the tourism industry’s efforts amid COVID-19 including airport, accredited hotels and resorts protocols as well as advice on what the public should do to avoid the spread of the fatal disease.

“The Philippine government is in close coordination with its tourism stakeholders—including airlines, hotels and resorts, tour operators—to cascade guidelines to ensure all precautionary measures are enforced to contain the spread of the virus in the country,” the website read.

It said that it is implementing safety protocols and series of precautionary measures set by the World Health Organization and the Department of Health.

The tourism agency likewise promotes habits to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The launch of the website came after the DOH early Friday confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the country.

One had a previous travel in COVID-19-hit Japan while another does not have any travel history.

The DOH said it “can be considered a local case” for now, as it is still verifying if the case is a local transmission.

The two patients previously confirmed with COVID-19 in the country have recovered while one died.

