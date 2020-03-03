NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Screengrab from Google Maps show Arroceros Forest Park in Manila.
Google Maps
Arroceros, Manila's last lung, declared a permanent forest park
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila has declared Arroceros Park, the capital’s last forested area, a permanent forest park.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso signed on February 27 an ordinance declaring a parcel of land along Antonio Villegas St. in Ermita a “permanent forest park.” 

Dubbed as the "last lung" of Manila, the 2.2-hectare park is home to 61 tree varieties and 8,000 ornamental plants. It also hosts 10 bird species.

Moreno said the city would allocate P1 million for the upkeep of Arroceros Park.

The city government would also designate “peace officers” and would create the Arroceros Forest Park Governing Committee, which will formulate a plan for the maintenance and operations of the park.

Ordinance 8607 prohibits the cutting of trees and the dumping of waste within the area of the forest park. Any form of excavation is also prohibited.

Violators will be slapped with a P2,500 fine for their first offense and P3,500 for their second offense. Those who violate the ordinance for the third time will pay a P5,000 fine or face imprisonment not exceeding one year depending on the court’s discretion.

Moreno earlier said he would keep the park and even expand it as part of his ambitious plan to transform Manila into a “green city.”

ARROCEROS FOREST PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, columnist Ramon Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagged in 'pastillas' bribery, Aguirre says Tulfo sister pushed for easy visas for Chinese nationals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Aguirre said that there “many other agencies of government” that wanted the grant of Visas Upon Arrival to Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers group urges probe into disgruntled guard\'s allegations vs security agency
8 hours ago
Bello in a phone patch interview said he has already directed Labor Undersecretary Ana Dione and DOLE’s NCR to “immediately...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano opponents lose key House posts
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A minor revamp has been implemented in the House of Representatives, just days after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano revealed...
Headlines
fbfb
World should know about Philippines protocols vs COVID-19, travel industry group says
By Rosette Adel | 11 hours ago
To address tourism setbacks caused by the coronavirus outbreak and to lure tourists to the country, the Pacific Asia Travel...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Court orders Nova Parojinog's transfer to BJMP Taguig facility
By Kristine Joy Patag | 57 minutes ago
The court said it disagrees with the prosecution’s allegation that Parojinog’s detention at the police headquarters...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PNP mum on probe results as ninja-cops still under floating status
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The spokesperson of the national police said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the PNP would opt to stay mum on the details...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte urged to issue EO including nuclear power in energy mix
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The energy department wants nuclear power to be included in the Philippines' energy mix as the demand for electricity is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
As an airline suspends route, Palace partially lifts Korea travel ban
1 hour ago
Four days into barring Filipinos from travelling to South Korea, the Philippines announced it is partially lifting the travel...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Some travel agencies sell passports, birth certificates to foreigners, Hontiveros says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators workers from China receive offers for manufactured passports, driver’s licenses...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with