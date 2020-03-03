Arroceros, Manila's last lung, declared a permanent forest park

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila has declared Arroceros Park, the capital’s last forested area, a permanent forest park.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso signed on February 27 an ordinance declaring a parcel of land along Antonio Villegas St. in Ermita a “permanent forest park.”

Related Stories Top businessmen respond to Isko Moreno’s call to invest in Manila

Dubbed as the "last lung" of Manila, the 2.2-hectare park is home to 61 tree varieties and 8,000 ornamental plants. It also hosts 10 bird species.

Moreno said the city would allocate P1 million for the upkeep of Arroceros Park.

The city government would also designate “peace officers” and would create the Arroceros Forest Park Governing Committee, which will formulate a plan for the maintenance and operations of the park.

Ordinance 8607 prohibits the cutting of trees and the dumping of waste within the area of the forest park. Any form of excavation is also prohibited.

Violators will be slapped with a P2,500 fine for their first offense and P3,500 for their second offense. Those who violate the ordinance for the third time will pay a P5,000 fine or face imprisonment not exceeding one year depending on the court’s discretion.

Moreno earlier said he would keep the park and even expand it as part of his ambitious plan to transform Manila into a “green city.”