NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte shares a light moment with Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi prior to the start of the 44th Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on Dec. 2, 2019.
Presidential photo/Robinson Niñal
Duterte urged to issue EO including nuclear power in energy mix
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA,  Philippines — The energy department wants nuclear power to be included in the Philippines' energy mix as the demand for electricity is expected to rise.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi made the proposal during last Monday's Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

"Secretary Cusi likewise sought the approval of the issuance of a proposed executive order for the inclusion of nuclear power in the country’s energy mix as the Philippines is expected to the rapid growth in electricity and electricity demand, in which, 24/7 power is essential and necessary," Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said Duterte would study the energy chief's proposal.

In the 1960s until the mid 80s, the late president Ferdinand Marcos adopted a nuclear energy program and built the Bataan Nuclear Plant. The nuclear plant was mothballed after Corazon Aquino became president in 1986.

There have been calls to revive the nuclear plant, saying it would help address the Philippines' energy supply issues. Some groups, however, said such move would be expensive and would endanger the lives of people living near the facility. Panelo said proposals to revive the Bataan Nuclear Plant were not discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

Indigenous energy sources natural gas, hydro, coal, oil, geothermal, wind, solar, biomass and ethanol constitute more than half or 59.6% of the Philippines' energy mix. Imported oil make up 31.7% while imported coal contribute about 8.7%. Imported ethanol make up 0.1% of the energy mix.

In 2018, Duterte said safety should be the priority when deciding whether to tap nuclear energy for the country's power needs.

NUCLEAR ENERGY NUCLEAR POWER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, columnist Ramon Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagged in 'pastillas' bribery, Aguirre says Tulfo sister pushed for easy visas for Chinese nationals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Aguirre said that there “many other agencies of government” that wanted the grant of Visas Upon Arrival to Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers group urges probe into disgruntled guard\'s allegations vs security agency
8 hours ago
Bello in a phone patch interview said he has already directed Labor Undersecretary Ana Dione and DOLE’s NCR to “immediately...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano opponents lose key House posts
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A minor revamp has been implemented in the House of Representatives, just days after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano revealed...
Headlines
fbfb
World should know about Philippines protocols vs COVID-19, travel industry group says
By Rosette Adel | 11 hours ago
To address tourism setbacks caused by the coronavirus outbreak and to lure tourists to the country, the Pacific Asia Travel...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP mum on probe results as ninja-cops still under floating status
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The spokesperson of the national police said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the PNP would opt to stay mum on the details...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte urged to issue EO including nuclear power in energy mix
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The energy department wants nuclear power to be included in the Philippines' energy mix as the demand for electricity is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines to fly home citizens from Macau, where 10 COVID-19 cases have been recorded
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Macau recorded only 10 coronavirus infections and has not detected any new cases for nearly a month.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Driver's License exam to be translated in different Philippine languages
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The DOTr ordered the LTO to prepare the Driver's License Examination in English, Filipino and other Philippines languages...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Filipino environmental defenders ask UN rights body to look into threats they face
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
They asked the UNHRC to conduct an independent fact-finding mission or establish a Commission of Inquiry in the Philippi...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with