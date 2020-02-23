NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Beyond monetary claims, Defend Jobs Philippines said that job security for the affected Honda workers should be the top priority of the government in investigating the closure. 
Workers' group calls for Labor department to look into Honda plant closure
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A labor group said the Department of Labor and Employment should look into the imminent closure of Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) plant, which they said would affect hundreds of workers' livelihoods. 

Defend Jobs Philippines said that an investigation conducted on the part of the Department of Trade and Industry would only "decide on the justness of the closure" and would not take into consideration the livelihoods of the workers affected.

This came after Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. announced that it plans to cease its production operations by March. 

According to Defend Jobs Philippines, 387 Filipinos would be losing their jobs as a result of the company closing down its assembly plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

They said 60 other companies supplying parts for Honda Philippines were also seen to be affected by the closure. 

The automobile producer said that the closure was done with "efficient allocation and distribution of resources" in mind for the company to be able to meet its customer's needs. 

'Job security should be top priority'

Beyond monetary claims, the labor group said that job security for the affected Honda workers should be the top priority of the government in investigating the closure. 

"Our government must not just allow the announced closure of HCPI without undergoing proper evaluation and assessment but rather consider the holistic benefits of Filipino workers," said Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.

For Defend Jobs Philippines, it is not enough for the Japanese-owned company to just “generously compensate” affected workers by “giving them packages beyond what is stipulated in their collective bargaining agreement.”  

The HCPI website lists "approximately 650 associates" under employment in the company since it started production in 1992. 

