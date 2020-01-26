SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A man clears ash from the roof of his truck, before a plume of steam rising from the Taal volcano, at a fishing harbour in Laurel on January 17, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones
Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level to 3
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2020 - 9:29am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 9:39 a.m.) — The alert status erected over Taal Volcano has been lowered from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3, state volcanologists confirmed. 

“This serves as a notice for the lowering of Taal Volcano’s status from Alert Level 4 or hazardous eruption imminent to Alert Level 3, decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption,” state volcanology and seismology bureau Phivolcs said in their 8 a.m. bulletin on Sunday.

Alert Level 4 meant that a volcanic eruption was possible within hours to days while Alert Level 3 now means a "decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption."

In a press briefing in Batangas, though, Phivolcs warned that this does not eliminate the possibility of a volcanic eruption, which they had been constantly warning of in the days following the initial steam blast on January 12.

State volcanologists also strongly recommended that entering the permanent danger zone within a seven-kilometer radius from the volcano's crater still be strictly prohibited. 

Exactly two weeks into Taal's fury, the National Disaster Risk Response and Management Council still remains on red alert, which means that all disaster officials must report to work 24/7. 

In their 6 a.m. situation report on Sunday, the NDRRMC recorded some 98,000 families or 376,000 persons in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite who were affected by Taal's unrest. 

Of this number, the NDRRMC said, 135,365 persons were taking temporary shelter in 497 evacuation centers while 168,569 were "served outside evacuation centers."

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taal deaths hit 15; sulfur dioxide emissions increase
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Since the eruption of Taal Volcano last Jan. 12, fifteen evacuees in Batangas province have died in separate incidents due...
Headlines
fbfb
Tacloban man, Philippines second suspected case of coronavirus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
A 36-year-old man from Tacloban City who had worked in Wuhan, China is feared to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte highlights Philippines-China ties in Chinese New Year message
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The president’s pro-China statement comes barely a couple of days after his threat to terminate the Visiting Forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Año backs permanent Taal ban; Batangas government to comply
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has expressed support for the proposed permanent ban or relocation of families living...
Headlines
fbfb
2.1 million Pinoy families experience hunger — survey
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Some 2.1 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Senator appeals for compliance on Taal lockdown
10 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has appealed to residents living in areas within the 14-kilometer permanent danger...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Young Pinoys help produce bilingual books in Cambodia
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Filipino children in Cambodia took part in a translation project that produced three original bilingual children’s books...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Duterte cites enduring friendship with China
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
In a message in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year yesterday, President Duterte cited the enduring friendship between...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Only 4% quit smoking amid Philippines regulations
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
A low four percent of the country’s smoking population are quitting the habit despite government regulations on tobacco...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Oil prices to slightly go down next week
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Local pump prices are expected to slightly go down this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with