The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
2.1 million Pinoy families experience hunger — survey
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - January 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Some 2.1 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said in its latest survey.

The survey, taken from Dec. 13 to 16, found 8.8 percent or an estimated 2.1 million families who claimed to have nothing to eat at least once in the past three months.

The 8.8 percent hunger rate in December 2019 was the lowest since the 7.4 percent in March 2004. It is composed of the 7.3 percent who experienced “moderate hunger” and the 1.5 percent who experienced “severe hunger.”

Moderate hunger refers to those who experienced hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months, while severe hunger pertains to those who experienced it “often” or “always” in the last three months.

The latest survey rate also shows a slight recovery from the 9.1 percent or about 2.3 million in September 2019.

In balance Luzon, total hunger fell from 8.1 percent in September 2019 to 6.3 percent in December 2019. The latest hunger rate in this area was the sum of five percent moderate hunger and 1.3 percent severe hunger.

In Metro Manila, total hunger rose from 8.3 percent in September to 9.3 percent in December. It was composed of 7.3 percent moderate hunger and two percent severe hunger.

In the Visayas, total hunger increased from 8.7 percent to 9.3 percent. The latest hunger rate in this area was the sum of nine percent moderate hunger and 0.3 percent severe hunger.

In Mindanao, total hunger rose from 11.9 percent in September to 12.7 percent in December. The latest hunger was consisted of 10.3 percent moderate hunger and 2.3 percent severe hunger.

The survey was based on face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults, 18 years old and above, nationwide.

 

Philstar
