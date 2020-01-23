SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Albert Alcain/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
Palace: Legacy of real change boosts Duterte’s high rating
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - January 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has attributed President Duterte’s record-high satisfaction rating in the fourth quarter to what it described as a “legacy of real change” felt by the public.

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll conducted nationwide on Dec. 13-16 found 82 percent of Filipino respondents satisfied and 10 percent dissatisfied with the performance of Duterte for a net satisfaction rating of +72.

Duterte’s latest rating was higher than his previous personal record high of +68 posted in the second quarter of last year.

Presidential Communicarions Secretary Martin Andanar welcomed Duterte’s record-high satisfaction rating and attributed it to the administration’s reforms.

“The President has consistently enjoyed a high satisfaction rating, even reaching a record-high after the midterm period unlike past administrations. This means that the President has the support of the people, for which he is very thankful,” Andanar said in a statement yesterday.

“But more than that, the people support him because they feel his legacy of real change,” he added.

Officials have been trumpeting the administration’s achievements through its program “Duterte Legacy,” but Sen. Panfilo Lacson said it is too early to talk about the matter.

Andanar assured the public that the administration would continue to undertake “necessary reforms” to provide Filipinos a “comfortable” life. He cited what he described as Duterte’s “no compromise stance” on the water concession contracts, campaign against illegal drugs and anti-poverty programs.

“President Duterte has been reliable and as good as his word in responding to the needs of Filipinos, with his service and concern being felt by all. This is why the increase in satisfaction with the President’s performance also cuts across different demographics, such as age groups, among men and women and in urban and rural areas,” Andanar said.

“It is also why majority of Filipinos believe that the President will fulfill his promises,” he added.

The survey had 1,200 respondents and had a margin of error of ±3 percent for national figures, and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

DUTERTE LEGACY
