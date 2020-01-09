BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
Indigenous peoples OK construction of Kaliwa Dam
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Construction of the Kaliwa Dam now has the approval of indigenous peoples (IPs) to be affected by the P12.2-billion China-funded mega dam project, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said.

In a statement, the MWSS said consultations with IPs of Quezon and Rizal last December ended positively, with the communities adopting a resolution consenting to the project.

“This stage, which is one of several stages in the free prior and informed consent (FPIC) process, shows that the IPs are able to conduct their own independent and collective discussions and decision-making in an environment where they did not feel intimidated and where they had sufficient time to discuss in their culturally appropriate way, matters affecting their rights, livelihoods, knowledge, traditions, governance systems, natural resources,” MWSS said.

“This also means that MWSS adhered to the FPIC framework and that the rights of the IPs are being respected by making sure that they understood all of the implications of the project before they give their consent,” it added.

MWSS is responding to a recent claim that the government’s loan agreements with China for the Kaliwa Dam contain onerous provisions.

On concerns that Kaliwa Dam will adversely affect thousands, MWSS has clarified that given the safety issues identified in an integrated Kaliwa and Laiban Dam System, the Kaliwa Dam project to be implemented has been adjusted without the Laiban Dam being built.

“The social and environmental impacts of the stand-alone Kaliwa Dam project are minimal. Even as there are risks which are usual for any construction project, mitigation measures and safeguards have been put in place,” MWSS said.

On questions regarding the viability of the project, MWSS maintained that it was first evaluated by the Public-Private Partnership Center as a viable PPP project.

It also passed screening and evaluation thrice by the National Economic and Development Authority before it was included in the basket of official development assistance loans from China, the MWSS said.

“The national government’s effort to see this project implemented is clear, with only one moving vision – to increase the available drinking water to Metro Manila in the short term because of the projected supply deficit,” the MWSS declared.

Furthermore, the water demand analysis used for the planning of Kaliwa Dam has shown that water supply capacity from Angat reservoir and some other smaller sources will not be sufficient to satisfy the water demand of Metro Manila between 2020 and 2025.

Taking into account a supply buffer of 15 percent, the Angat supply capacity would be insufficient for 2020.

“These numbers illustrate the need for a large water supply source. The events since March 2019 has only confirmed said projections,” MWSS said.

The Kaliwa Dam is expected to provide Metro Manila with 600 million liters of water per day.    

