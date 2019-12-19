SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Screengrab from the trailer of National Geographic documentary "The Nightcrawlers".
National Geographic
'We have our own docu': Palace plays down Oscars shortlisting of 'The Nightcrawlers'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 7:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang played down the inclusion of a documentary that depicted the government's anti-drug campaign as a "deadly crusade" in the shortlist for one of the categories of the prestigious Academy Awards.

"The Nightcrawlers," a National Geographic documentary about journalists that cover President Rodrigo Duterte's "war" on illegal drugs, has been shortlisted for the 92nd Academy Awards documentary short subject category.

The documentary was described as "an unflinching exposé of Philippines President Duterte’s war on drugs, in which some claim over 20,000 people have been killed." It also claimed to have uncovered "a harrowing twist" behind what it described as "Duterte’s deadly crusade."

ON INTERAKSYON: National Geographic’s ‘The Nightcrawlers’ on Philippines’ drug war shortlisted for Oscars

Asked to comment on the shortlisting of "The Nightcrawlers" in one of the categories of the Academy Awards, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said he believes the documentary was not judged on the truthfulness of its claims.
 
"I think the judgment on a particular movie or film is based on certain criteria, not necessarily the truth. It’s how you depict how the producers do their films," Panelo said in a press briefing.

Actual Academy rules

According to the Special Rules for the Documentary Awards for the 92nd Academy Awards, "an eligible documentary film is defined as a theatrically-released nonfiction motion picture dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects." 

"It may be photographed in actual occurrence, or may employ partial reenactment, stock footage, stills, animation, stop-motion or other techniques, as long as the emphasis is on fact and not on fiction," the rules also read.

"It's the same as fiction. Some of them win awards even if the story they are presenting is not true. So I don’t think...it has any relevance," Panelo claimed.

Panelo said it would be up to the jury of the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, to assess the merits of the film.

"It's an independent body of international experts on cinematic film. So, we’d rather not—it’s not our turf then let them judge on the basis of whatever standards or guidelines they have imposed on them," the Palace spokesman said.

Panelo noted that the Duterte administration also has its own documentary that tackles the effects of the drug menace in the Philippines. The documentary titled "Gramo" was intended to counter the negative portrayal of the drug war in the local and international media.

"We have our own docu. For all we know baka makapasok din ‘yun ‘pag ‘yun inilabas (it may also be shortlisted if it is shown)," Panelo said.

