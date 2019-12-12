SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Andanar noted that Bono has been a member of Am­nesty International, one of the groups that had called on Duterte to stop his bloody war against illegal drugs.
Boy Santos/ File
‘Duterte respects human rights, press freedom’
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To counter the statement of Irish band U2’s frontman Bono that human rights should not be compromised, Com­munications Secretary Martin Andanar stressed yesterday that President Duterte respects human rights with the same fervor that he respects freedom of the press.

While the Palace respects Bo­no’s opinion, Andanar pointed out that Duterte continues to address human rights issues.

“I saw the interview of Bono. I know that Bono has been a supporter of Amnesty International for the longest time,” Andanar said during the launch of a documentary entitled “Gramo” which tack­les the impact of drug abuse.

Admitting that the nega­tive publicity generated by the extrajudicial killings have placed the Duterte admin­istration in a bad light in the international arena, An­danar revealed yesterday that they intend to launch a positive campaign on Presi­dent Duterte’s drug war to emphasize anew the need to address the problem.

Andanar said they intend to present before the diplomatic community and local groups the documentary “Gramo” that illustrates how drug abuse had ruined lives in the com­munities.

It also justifies how serious the President’s campaign to make life better for the greater majority of the people is.

Andanar expressed hope that the video documentary would help the international community – through the diplomatic community – un­derstand where the President is coming from.

“He has his belief. We actu­ally agree with the fact that hu­man rights should be upheld. That’s the policy of the gov­ernment, we should protect the person. Human rights is sacred,” he said.

