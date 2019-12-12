‘Duterte respects human rights, press freedom’

MANILA, Philippines — To counter the statement of Irish band U2’s frontman Bono that human rights should not be compromised, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar stressed yesterday that President Duterte respects human rights with the same fervor that he respects freedom of the press.
Andanar noted that Bono has been a member of Amnesty International, one of the groups that had called on Duterte to stop his bloody war against illegal drugs.
While the Palace respects Bono’s opinion, Andanar pointed out that Duterte continues to address human rights issues.
“I saw the interview of Bono. I know that Bono has been a supporter of Amnesty International for the longest time,” Andanar said during the launch of a documentary entitled “Gramo” which tackles the impact of drug abuse.
Admitting that the negative publicity generated by the extrajudicial killings have placed the Duterte administration in a bad light in the international arena, Andanar revealed yesterday that they intend to launch a positive campaign on President Duterte’s drug war to emphasize anew the need to address the problem.
Andanar said they intend to present before the diplomatic community and local groups the documentary “Gramo” that illustrates how drug abuse had ruined lives in the communities.
It also justifies how serious the President’s campaign to make life better for the greater majority of the people is.
Andanar expressed hope that the video documentary would help the international community – through the diplomatic community – understand where the President is coming from.
“He has his belief. We actually agree with the fact that human rights should be upheld. That’s the policy of the government, we should protect the person. Human rights is sacred,” he said.
