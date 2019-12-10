SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Malacañang on Dec. 10, 2019 said amid reports of the kidnapping incident in Makati City on Monday night that it is still generally safe to walk on the streets.
Screen grab, Kerwin King Twitter
Palace says Makati kidnapping an 'isolated' case but people should be alert when out
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said Tuesday that it is generally safe to walk on the streets amid reports of a kidnapping in Makati City on Monday night.

"I think that particular incident is isolated. I have not heard of any kidnapping cases reported whether by the media or by word of mouth, except for that video that went viral,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Tuesday press briefing.

"We must remember that the index on crimes has decreased considerably. In fact, that’s why in Mindanao there’s no need for the extension of martial law," he also said.

Panelo said that citizens who are afraid to go out into the streets “should always be alert whenever they’re out.”

“Be conscious around them if they see any suspicious men or women lurking around. They should report it immediately to the police authorities.”

Makati kidnapping

The Makati City Police Station reported that around 9 p.m. on Monday night, an unidentified Chinese woman was abducted by three Chinese men aboard a gray van along Paseo de Roxas corner Nieva Street in Makati City. 

“Immediately police proceeded at the area and upon verification witnesses who saw the incident mentioned that one unidentified female Chinese-looking [person] wearing face mask casually boarded the said vehicle together with two unidentified Chinese-looking male suspects," a report from the Makati Southern Police District read.

“[A]fter a few minutes she tried to [alight] from the vehicle and shouted [at the top of] her voice asking for help. Thus, vehicle immediately fled with the victim.”

Panelo said that he does not know if President Rodrigo Duterte has seen the video but said that regardless the Philippine National Police are investigating the issue and pursuing the people behind the kidnapping.

The presidential spokesperson, however, said that he has not yet received information if the PNP has any leads.

