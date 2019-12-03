Typhoon Tisoy forces over 225,000 people to evacuate

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of thousands were evacuated from their homes as Typhoon Tisoy (international name: Kammuri) continues to pound southern Luzon with heavy rains and violent winds.

Around 57, 918 families or 225,768 individuals from Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa were pre-emptively evacuated, according to the latest situation report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Local government units in Luzon and Visayas were forced to declare the suspension of classes and work as a safety precaution.

The typhoon also prompted the organizers of the 30th Southeast Asian Games to cancel or reschedule some events.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights were also canceled. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport will halt its operations beginning 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Tisoy” was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Francisco in Quezon province, with peak winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 235 kph. Its eyewall is currently bringing heavy to intense rains and unleashing powerful winds over southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon.

It is also projected to lash Cavite, Batangas and the northern portion of Mindoro provinces.

The typhoon made landfall over Sorsogon late Monday night.

Damage

Torrential rains and fierce winds brought by “Tisoy” damaged the Legazpi Airport, Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara told radio DZMM.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is still validating reports of the exact damage in the Legazpi Airport.

Virac Airport in Catanduanes province also sustained damage although “minimal.”

“Tisoy” is the 20th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2019. Its eye will be over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday.

The typhoon will be outside the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico