Church readies celebration of 500th anniversary of Philippine Christianity

MANILA, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu officially launches today the 500-day countdown to commemorate the year-long celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021.

Fr. Mhar Balili, secretary general of the Quincentennial Anniversary, said a mass at Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu will be officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma before the 500-day countdown starts.

“This will start, of course, with a holy mass. After the mass, we will unveil the countdown clock. Then the blessing of the 2021 Jubilee Cross,” Balilo said in a mix of English and Filipino over Radio Veritas.

Balili said the Tindalo Cross, or the replica of Magellan’s cross, will also be blessed and will be displayed in the diocese and archdiocese nationwide, along with the pilgrim image of the Santo Niño de Cebu, after unveiling the countdown clock.

He said the archdiocese of Cebu has agreed to display Magellan’s cross and the pilgrim image of Santo Niño de Cebu during the first 250 days at parishes in Cebu, with the remaining 250 days in other dioceses nationwide.

Balili urged the faithful to participate in all religious activities of the Catholic Church as far as the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines is concerned.

The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño urged the faithful who will attend the events to observe the “No backpack policy” to ensure the security of the public, who were also advised to prepare for the road closure along Osmeña Boulevard and P. Burgos Street.