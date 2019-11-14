Ramon dumps rains over Luzon, Visayas

MANILA,Philippines — Tropical Storm Ramon started to bring strong winds and heavy rains over parts of Luzon and the Visayas yesterday ahead of its forecast landfall this weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 over Catanduanes as of 5 p.m. yesterday.

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Albay, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes until this afternoon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will prevail over Apayao, Aurora, Quezon and the rest of Cagayan, Isabela and Bicol region.

Between this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will also persist over Bicol, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora and Apayao until tomorrow.

PAGASA warned against rough sea conditions in areas under tropical wind signals and over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Ramon was forecast to hit Northern Aurora or Isabela on Saturday, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

The storm maintained its strength and slowed down as it continued to move toward Northern Luzon yesterday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the eye of Ramon was located at 390 kilometers east of Borongan in Eastern Samar and Catarman in Northern Samar.

The storm still packed winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It was moving west northwest at 10 kph from 20 kph earlier in the day.

Estareja said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, including Bulacan where Angat Dam is located, will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains in the next two days due to the outer periphery of Ramon.

“Metro Manila will not be directly affected by the storm,” he said.

Ramon is the 18th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year and the second this month.

No classes

Classes in public and private schools in Albay and Camarines Sur were suspended yesterday as both provinces were placed under storm signal No. 1.

In Catanduanes only classes in kindergarten and elementary were cancelled.

The suspension, which was issued shortly before noon, was in anticipation of possible flooding due to moderate to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Ramon.

The early suspension of classes was intended to give students time to return home before the weather gets worse, according to Cedric Daep, chief of the Albay public safety and emergency management office.

“We are closely monitoring the impact of Ramon in our province. We have to be prepared for any untoward incident,” Daep said.

Deployed

The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered its units in areas affected by Ramon to prepare for disaster response operations.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said all local police and maritime units in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar were ordered to remain alert and be ready to assist local government units in disaster response operations.

“We assure the public that the PNP is always prepared to respond to any emergency, disaster or calamity to ensure safety and security of our people,” Banac said. - With Cet Dematera, Emmanuel Tupas