EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
US and Philippine divers partnered together for a second time to install artificial habitat reefs in Maragondon, Cavite on Oct. 8, 2019.
US Embassy
Philippine, US divers plant artificial reefs in Cavite
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine and American divers installed artificial habitat reefs in the waters of Maragondon, Cavite last month to promote environmental conservation and biodiversity in the area.

Philippine and US military personnel partnered with local government representatives, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and local residents and installed the reefs for the second time last October 8 as part of Operation Pamamalakaya.

"[Operation Pamamalakaya] aims to protect, develop, conserve and promote biodiversity in the marine environment for sustainable fisheries in the area, including adjacent fishing grounds," DV Boer Farm CEO Dexter Villamin said.

NGO DV Boer Farm, one of the partners of the project, was also involved in the installation of artificial reefs in Batangas a few months ago.

More that 40 divers and barge crew members of the Philippine Air Force, Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command (Socom) and US Armed Forces assisted in the deployment of the reefs, the US Embassy said in a media release.

The divers planted 60 jackstone-type artificial habitat reefs off the coast, which will cover the sunken structure of coastal communities in Cavite.

The artificial reefs will also revitalize marine life and improvise fishing livelihoods in the community.

AFP Socom commander Maj. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo noted that pollution and destructive fishing techniques, such as illegal use of explosives, trawling methods and general overfishing threaten Philippine coral reefs.

"To address this reality, there needs to be an international approach between governments and NGOs dedicated to preserving and protecting these coral reefs, which are a natural treasure," Pabayo said.

US Armed Forces diver Maj. Ryan Bone stressed that marine biodiversity is vital for a sustainable ecosystem.

"It's wonderful to be able to assist in an endeavor that helps preserve this environment for generations to come," Bone said.

In August, Philippine and US troops, together with partners, planted 30 artificial habitat reefs in Calatagan, Batangas.

The project is also supported by the Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Philippine National Police and local government units.

OPERATION PAMAMALAKAYA US-PHILIPPINES TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brewing cyclone may hit Luzon,Visayas
15 hours ago
A brewing cyclone entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday afternoon and may slam into the eastern sections...
Headlines
Maverick business leader, sportsman Lucio Tan Jr., 53
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
He was known as the son and namesake of the taipan, but Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr. was very much his own man a maverick...
Headlines
‘Albayalde had control of ninja cops in drug sting’
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group yesterday said their former boss Oscar Albayalde...
Headlines
Duterte takes it slow, to work from home
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Hours after Malacañang’s announcement that President Duterte would be taking a three-day break from his “punishing”...
Headlines
Drowning at PMA: Instructors, marcher face liability
By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Though there appears to be no foul play involved in the death of Cadet 4th Class Mario Telan Jr., investigators are looking...
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
PNP likely to recommend lifting of Mindanao martial law
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 minutes ago
“Sa ngayon, nakikita natin na maaari na talagang tanggalin ang martial law sa buong kapuluan ng Mindanao.”
Headlines
2 hours ago
Cebu archbishop appointed member of Pontifical Council for Culture
2 hours ago
The 69-year-old prelate was among the eight new members appointed by the Pope to the dicastery, according to a bulletin released...
Headlines
3 hours ago
LPA east of Philippines now Tropical Depression Ramon
3 hours ago
The tropical depression packs peak winds of up to 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving west...
Headlines
4 hours ago
CHR hopes for ‘better’ human rights observance with Robredo in anti-drug panel
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia on Tuesday welcomed Robredo’s acceptance of co-chairmanship of ICAD, a multi-agency...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Robredo, UN discuss ‘best practices’ in tackling drug problem
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo met yesterday with officials of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who briefed...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with