EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This June 26, 2019 photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte chatting with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the sidelines of the 122nd Presidential Security Group anniversary.
Presidential Photo/Yancy Lim
Palace: Duterte will consider Lorenzana’s comment vs extending Mindanao martial law
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte will consider the statement of Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana that he is not inclined to recommend extending martial law in Mindanao for the fourth time.

Lorenzana said he is personally not keen on recommending another extension of martial law in the southern Philippines, saying it has been implemented for “too long.”

The Defense secretary, however, said he would wait for the recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police before he decides.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Defense secretary’s comment “will be considered by the president.”

“The president always says that he will defer to the advice or recommendation of those on the ground,” Panelo added.

Martial law since May 2017

Mindanao has been under martial law since May 2017, following an encounter between government troops and the Maute terror group in Marawi City. Although initially set for 60 days, the declaration of martial law has since been extended upon approval by both chambers of Congress.

The entire country remains in a state of national emergency declared in September 2016 in response to a bombing at a Davao City night market that killed at least 15 people.

"Based on government intelligence reports, there exist credible threats of further terror attacks and other similar acts of violence by lawless elements in other parts of the country, including metropolitan areas," Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in Proclamation No. 55.

Parts of Mindanao, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had been militarized even martial law was declared there.

In July, Duterte said he would not hesitate to extend the declaration again if security officials will recommend it.

Lorenzana said that Congress’ amendment of the Human Security Act of 2007 is a “better arrangement” than martial law. Human rights groups like Karapatan, however, fear that the amended HSA will bring “deliberate and infringement of the people’s civil and political rights.

Senate Bill 1083 remains pending on second reading while its counterpart at the House of Representatives remain pending with the committee on public order and safety. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DELFIN LORENZANA MARTIAL LAW IN MINDANAO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines beats China as world’s biggest rice importer
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Philippines has topped China in terms of buying rice in the global market, making it the world’s biggest rice importer...
Headlines
Brewing tropical cyclone spotted off Southern Luzon
6 hours ago
There is a high chance the weather disturbance will develop into a tropical cyclone. Once it does, it will be named “Ramon”—the...
Headlines
John Gokongwei Jr., 93
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
He was Mr. John or, to some, Big John – and it wasn’t just because of his hefty, imposing presence.
Headlines
Robredo wants more funds for drug campaign
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is seeking an increase in the government’s 2020 budget for the anti-illegal drug campaign,...
Headlines
Philippine Coast Guard gets new fast boat from Japan
6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard received a new 15-meter fast boat from the Japanese government Monday morning.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Medialdea is caretaker as Duterte takes 3-day break
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will take three days off from work this week to take a rest, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Robredo is meeting with UN reps this week. Here's what the UN has said about drugs and 'drug wars'
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"On Monday, I will also meet the UN officers here in the Philippines. They have a lot of research and studies about best practices...
Headlines
4 hours ago
If Lorenzana had his way, martial law in Mindanao may end soon
4 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is not in favor of extending the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, which will expire...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Human rights researcher offers help to Robredo in ending ‘murderous’ drug war
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Phelim Kine, who is now the director of research and investigations at Physicians for Human Rights, spent 11 years at HRW—one...
Headlines
16 hours ago
CHR seeks drug war records from ICAD
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights will request access to documents related to the government’s deadly war against illegal...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with