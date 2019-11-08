EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Friday held his first briefing with the media since he was appointed a few weeks ago.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Chief Justice Peralta defends hero burial for Marcos, asserts objectivity  
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Asked about his role in allowing a hero's burial for the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said Friday in a press conference that the decision was founded on the principle of law. 

"We cannot resolve cases based on public opinion," he said. 

"As chief justice, I will base it on the evidence and the law applicable. Insofar as the other cases, I’ve always been objective in the performance of my work. There is no law or even a resolution prohibiting the burial of a former president."

Before his appointment as chief justice, Peralta previously wrote the ponencia that allowed for a hero’s burial for the late strongman three years ago. Sitting as an associate justice at the time, Peralta himself rejected the petitions file against the burial. 

The press conference marked Peralta's first with the media since his appointment, where the 26th chief justice of the Philippines also contradicted claims that he was unfairly favoring the dictatorial family. "It’s not correct that I’m favoring the Marcoses," he added. 

When asked about the status of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos' poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo, he simply restated the ruling that both parties were required to comment on the latest developments. 

"We did not dismiss the case yet," he said. 

This came after he outlined the integrity of the court as one of his core focuses for his term, and the “weeding out of misfits in the judiciary," one pronounced point included in his ten-point agenda. 

Upon his appointment, he bared that he intended to implement the procedure of "Res ipsa loquitur" in the Supreme Court, which assumes negligence upon any untoward incident.

At the media briefing, he said that he planned to pursue the SC's self-initiating of investigations of case relating to misdeeds in court decisions. 

Peralta was appointed to his post by President Rodrigo Duterte on October 23. He will sit as chief justice until March 27, 2022, outlasting even Duterte's presidency. 

Amnesty International has reported that the Marcos dictatorship was marked by wanton human rights violations, where 34,000 were tortured and 3,240 killed. 

CHIEF JUSTICE DIOSDADO PERALTA FERDINAND MARCOS LIBINGAN NG MGA BAYANI SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What role does the ICAD play in the 'war on drugs'?
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The DDB, created by the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is in charge of planning and formulating policies and programs...
Headlines
Duterte hopes Leni will see drug war ‘realities’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
With Vice President Leni Robredo at the helm of the government’s anti-drug campaign, she is in a better position to...
Headlines
Dawn quake rocks Luzon, Metro Manila
By Danny B. Dangcalan | 15 hours ago
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, before dawn yesterday, state seismologists sa...
Headlines
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8 million
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Leni pushes for zero killings in drug war
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The war on drugs will be fought with the same zeal, but there will be zero killings, Vice President Leni Robredo declared...
Headlines
Latest
56 minutes ago
‘Quiel’ begins to move away from Philippines
56 minutes ago
The severe tropical storm has peak winds of 100 kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph. Weather forecasters said it...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits off Eastern Visayas coast
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
An earthquake was reported at around 1 p.m. on Friday off the waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar province, ravaged by Super Typhoon...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Locsin deletes tweet cursing at another reporter
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is once again the subject of online criticism for cursing another journalis...
Headlines
4 hours ago
MTRCB urged to review 'Elcano And Magellan' for possible ban, cut version
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Fortun said that Philippine history experts should be consulted so the review would have an “in-depth perspective....
Headlines
15 hours ago
Suicide bombers’ accomplice nabbed
By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Government troops captured a suspected Abu Sayyaf member linked with the three suicide bombers killed last Tuesday.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with