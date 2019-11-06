EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The lawmaker was referring to House Bill 1026, passed last August, which increases the excise tax on vaping products. The measure aims to generate revenue to fund the Universal Health Care (UHC) program of the government and reduce consumption of alcohol products.
Michael Varcas / File
DOH proposal for total ban on e-cigarettes thumbed down
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Lawmakers yesterday rejected the proposal of the Department of Health (DOH) for a total ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products in the Philippine market.

Albay 2nd district Rep. Joey Salceda and Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon said the proposal is too extreme and unnecessary.

Salceda, chairman of the House ways and means committee, said the proposal runs counter to the measure approved by this 18th Congress increasing the excise tax on electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products like e-cigarettes and vaping merchandise.

The lawmaker was referring to House Bill 1026, passed last August, which increases the excise tax on vaping products. The measure aims to generate revenue to fund the Universal Health Care (UHC) program of the government and reduce consumption of alcohol products. 

“It’s better to tax them as a luxury good since its price can be afforded by the rich at P1,350,” he told The STAR.

Under the measure, the specific tax on vapor products with nicotine salts will increase to P30 in 2020 from the current P10 per milliliter, with an incremental P5 yearly increase to P45 by 2023.

Once enacted, this measure is expected to generate P33.6 billion in additional revenue for the government in 2020, P42.1 billion in 2021 and P50.3 billion in 2022.  

Salceda also questioned the logic behind DOH’s proposal to impose a total ban on sale and consumption of ENDS products in the country.

“If that is the logic of precautionary principle, then should we ban everything that poses a risk to health?” he argued.

He believed that the majority of members of Congress that approved HB 1026 will be expected to oppose any bill pushing for a total ban on e-cigarettes.

Biazon, for his part, said banning e-cigarettes would be too drastic a measure as he pushed for mere regulation of the product.

“I think at this point, the business has been established in the country. For now, regulation will be sufficient as far as I’m concerned. Until we have a study that would establish conclusively that e-cigarettes can cause death, then probably that’s when we can consider a ban,” he told The STAR in an interview.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH VAPE VAPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senators urge Robredo to accept drug czar post
8 hours ago
Duterte-allied senators urged Vice President Leni Robredo to accept her designation as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
Duterte appoints Robredo as co-chairperson of inter-agency anti-narcotics body
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has given Vice President Leni Robredo a role in his controversial anti-drug campaign, Malacañang...
Headlines
Batangas City commends Filipino captain who stood up to Chinese ship
6 hours ago
Manolo Ebora, captain of Greek-owned, Liberia-registered oil tanker Green Aura, received commendation from Batangas City Vice...
Headlines
PDEA chief welcomes Robredo as 'drug czar' a day after saying she will fail
10 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino has welcomed the new role of Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Robredo named anti-drug czar
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has formally named Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the heads of an inter-agency body on illegal drugs,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte back from Asean summit
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte returned yesterday after attending the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits...
Headlines
1 hour ago
19 senators recommend raps vs Albayalde, 13 cops
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Nineteen senators have signed the committee report that recommended the filing of graft and drug charges against former Philippine...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Quiel enters PAR; rains seen in Luzon
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Tropical Depression Quiel and the frontal system will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon today, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
PCG to take maritime charge in WPS
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A few days after a Filipino-crewed commercial ship was allegedly harassed by a Chinese warship, Transportation Secretary Arthur...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with