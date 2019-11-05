EXPLAINERS
The House of Representatives conferred the Congressional Medal of Achievement to outgoing Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua on Monday.
China Embassy/Released
Chinese envoy bids farewell to Congress, gets medal of achievement
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives conferred the Congressional Medal of Achievement to outgoing Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano gave the award to Zhao prior to the latter's farewell call to the House of Representatives last Monday.

The lower chamber gave the Chinese envoy the medal to honor his work and contribution in fostering stronger Philippines-China bilateral relations.

The Congressional Medal of Achievement is given to political, economic and cultural leaders "who have distinguished themselves through their life-work and vision."

During their meeting, Zhao thanked Cayetano for his contribution to strengthening "friendly" exchanges and cooperation between Manila and Beijing through parliamentary exchanges.

Cayetano was also secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs before assuming the top spot at the House.

"China was committed to further promoting the parliamentary exchanges and interaction between the two countries, so as to constantly enrich China-Philippines comprehensive strategic cooperation relationship," the Chinese Embassy said in a media release.

The House leader also expressed the chamber's appreciation of developing friendly exchanges and cooperation with Chinese legislature. Cayetano wished Zhao success in his future endeavors.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte conferred the Order of Sikatuna with rank of datu on Zhao and thanked him for his contributions to efforts on strengthening bilateral ties.

The order is given to diplomats, officials and nationals of foreign states "who have rendered conspicuous service in fostering, developing and strengthening relations between their country and the Philippines."

