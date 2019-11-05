Chinese envoy bids farewell to Congress, gets medal of achievement

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives conferred the Congressional Medal of Achievement to outgoing Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua.
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano gave the award to Zhao prior to the latter's farewell call to the House of Representatives last Monday.
The lower chamber gave the Chinese envoy the medal to honor his work and contribution in fostering stronger Philippines-China bilateral relations.
During their meeting, Zhao thanked Cayetano for his contribution to strengthening "friendly" exchanges and cooperation between Manila and Beijing through parliamentary exchanges.
Cayetano was also secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs before assuming the top spot at the House.
"
The House leader also expressed the chamber's appreciation of developing friendly exchanges and cooperation with Chinese legislature. Cayetano wished Zhao success in his future endeavors.
Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte conferred the Order of Sikatuna with
- Latest
- Trending