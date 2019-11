MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte failed to join a family photo of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with leaders of China, Japan and South Korea.

The Philippine leader was late for the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand Monday morning.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Junever Mahilum -West represented Duterte in the group photo with other leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three .

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined the ASEAN leaders in the meeting.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was late for a few minutes for the summit "as he had to pass by the restroom."