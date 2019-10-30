Murder raps filed vs 3 suspects in Remate columnist killing

MANILA, Philippines — Complaints of double murder have been filed against suspects in the killings of a tabloid columnist and his companion in Pampanga, said the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

In a statement, the task force said that double murder raps were filed against primary suspect Armando Velasco and two of his accomplices, one identified as Edgardo Cabrera while the other remains unidentified.

Jupiter Gonzales, a 52-year-old columnist of Remate, and his companion Christopher Tiongson were gunned down by several unidentified persons on the night of October 20. The police and the PTFoMS, which is conducting a parallel probe into the incident, are eyeing links to the operation of perya or local carnival in Gonzales’ killing.

The complaint was filed before the Pampanga Prosecutors Office in San Fernando City on October 28, Monday.

PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Sy Egco told Philstar.com in a text message that they are waiting for the ballistics examination results.

“One of the respondents is the gun owner,” he also said in Filipino.

‘Philippines has most unsolved murder of journalists’

The Philippines ranks fifth on the Global Impunity Index 2019, released by the Committee to Protect Journalists Tuesday. The Philippines leads with 41 unsolved killings compared to 40 in 2018.

“The country’s fifth-worst ranking is due in part to the deadly ambush of 58 individuals, including 32 journalists and media workers, in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, on November 23, 2009,” the CPJ report read.

The Quezon City court handling the multiple murder charge against Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. over the gruesome massacre of 58 people, including 32 journalists, in Maguindanao is set to issue a ruling soon.

An ABS-CBN report said that according to court records, the case was submitted for decision Aug. 22, 2019. This means that the sala of Judge Reyes has 90 days to rule on the charges, and a decision may be expected on or before November 20, days shy of the 10th anniversary since the massacre. — Kristine Joy Patag