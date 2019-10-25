Misamis Occidental town Mayor David Navarro, named on 'narco-list,' shot dead

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:29 p.m.) — Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro, who was arrested Thursday for physical assault and acts of lasciviousness, was killed in a Friday ambush while aboard a van en route to the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office where he was set to undergo inquest.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m.

Police Master Sergeant Carlo Balasoto, one of the escorts, said there were around 10 unidentified perpetrators, one of whom grabbed the mayor from the van and shot him.

At least one police officer was reported injured.

Narco-list

Navarro in 2016 and 2019 was tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the alleged "narco-politicians."

On March 14, Duterte released a list of 46 local government officials, including Navarro, allegedly linked to illegal drug activity.

“My decision to unmask these drug personalities was anchored on my trust in the government agencies who have vetted and validated the narco-list,” Duterte said in a release.

“I have no intention to hurt anybody.”

The Department of the Interior and Local Government filed complaints against the listed officials before the Office of the Ombudsman. Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the list was provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Arrest

The 50-year-old was arrested after allegedly mauling a 23-year-old male massage parlor worker who didn't comply with his request for a female therapist. Once his order was met, he allegedly tried to solicit sexual favor from the female worker.

The mauling incident was caught on footage by a closed-circuit television camera at the said spa. This includes moments prior when spa worker John Dueñas is seen on camera at the reception area as if anticipating an attack.

Dueñas filed a formal complaint at the Abellana Police Station on Thursday morning. The mayor was arrested in the afternoon at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport less than an hour before his scheduled flight back to Misamis.